ASUP set to shut down polytechnics on Wednesday, December 2018

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) is set to begin an indefinite strike on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

ASUP President, Comrade Usman Yusuf Dutse while addressing journalists in Kaduna said the strike became necessary because federal government the failure failed to fulfil the union’s demands overtime.

Dutse in an interview with Premium Times recently said the federal government has failed to meet the demands of the polytechnic lecturers.

He, however, said the impending strike would be ''total and indefinite''

“This further emphasises the resolution of the 93rd National Executive Council meeting reached at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos last week.

“Government has failed to implement and fulfil agreements it reached with the union as contained in the memorandum of understanding signed,” he said.

Earlier in October, the union issued a 21-day ultimatum to the government. It later extended it to November but didn't start the strike.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) for calling off its two-month strike.

The union reportedly called off the strike after an agreement with the Federal Government.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), COEASU members resumed lectures across colleges nationwide on Thursday, December 6, 2018.