Akeem Longe emerges best graduating student for the 3rd time

Law is believed to be one of the most difficult courses to make a distinction in, but this Nigerian student, Akeem Longe, does not seem to share that sentiment.

Longe who is reportedly the first student to graduate with first-class honours from the Faculty of Law at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba has recorded another amazing achievement.

In 2015, the 29-yr-old, left Nigeria to start his Master program at the Oxford University in the United Kingdom. It didn't take long before he established himself as one of the best students at the university.

On completion of his masters program, Longe recorded another fantastic achievement as he receives the Winter Williams Prize for the best student in International Economic Law at Oxford University, United Kingdom.

Speaking about the award, Longe said, “this marks the fulfilment of a dream. A great delight to have completed my BCL journey here at the University of Oxford after rigorous intellectual exercise. I am thrilled to have obtained a Distinction Mark on all modules and to have been awarded the Winter Williams Prize for the best student in International Economic Law. It is exhilarating to have received this global stamp of excellence.

“Oxford University offers me a remarkable opportunity to meet, dine and interact with the best brains across the globe and, in the process, form long-lasting bonds of friendship. In all of these, I have enjoyed the great grace of the Almighty God, the love and support of family and friends.”

As the first distinction Law student at AAUA, Longe again proved himself after his admission into the Abuja Campus of the Nigerian Law School in October 2013.

He registered his name in the record books of the Nigerian Law School as he merged the overall best graduating student winning eight prizes in 2014.

From AAUA in Akure to Abuja Campus of the Nigerian Law School and finally to one of the prestigious universities in the World, Longe has proved to be an uncommon academic winner. Congratulations Akeem Opeyemi Longe.