ABUADs best medical student gets 5.7m car and N500k cash prize

Afe Babalola University is setting the pace for other schools on how to reward best graduating students.

ABUAD's best medical student gets 5.7m car and N500k cash prize play

Best graduating medical student, Esther Adaobi Azom goes home with a brand new car and N500,000 cash prize

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD has shown other Nigerian tertiary institutions how to reward best graduating students.

The University graduated its 43 pioneer medical students and rewarded some of them with amazing prizes as the best graduating student, Esther Adaobi Azom went home with a brand new car and N500,000 cash prize.

While presenting the prizes to the students, the Founder of the University, Prof Afe Babalola,  described Azom's academic achievement as unmatchable.

He said, ''this University is very proud of our student, and for this reason, we want to give prizes to some of them and the first person in the overall best graduating student. For this unmatchable achievement, which we are very proud of, we are giving you a prize donated by one of my clients, a brand new car costing N5.7m. In addition, we are also giving a prize of N500,000''.

Azom maintained an excellent record of distinction and won the founders' award scholarship of N500,000 from 100 to 500 level.

The young medical doctor was also said to have had distinctions in all her  In her MBBS exams papers which include Surgery, Medicine and Community Medicine.

While delivering the valedictory speech, Azom thanked the founder of the University, for making her dream come true.

''Today is the happiest day of my life and I am pretty sure it is the happiest day of every member of my class. Because now we can officially stand outside and call ourselves medical doctors. Today, everything seems so beautiful, even the rain is beautiful in its own way.

''Most importantly we just want to thank God for today because without him today won't be possible. more than any other thing today, today is our founders day, today is the day of the founder of the fastest growing university in Nigeria.

''The founder of the pace-setting university in Nigeria. Today is the day of the man who has put in a lot into this university. We want to thank him as well as his beautiful wife who has both acted as our mother and our father in our class''.

Other outstanding students get fantastic prizes

The University also rewarded another female student who has two distinctions out of three papers with a cash prize of N1m while another male student went home with N500,000  for having a distinction in surgery.

The graduation ceremony was attended by many royal fathers from Yorubaland including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Dr. Victor Adesimbo Ademefun Kiladejo.

