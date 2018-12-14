Pulse.ng logo
Reports say 9 out of 10 Africans unqualified for jobs they apply for

Reports say 9 out of 10 Africans are unqualified for jobs they apply for

The reports shows there's a fundamental misunderstanding of job requirements, both from employers and candidates in Africa.

9 out of 10 Africans are unqualified for jobs they apply for according to ROAM report.

9 out of 10 Africans are unqualified for jobs they apply for according to ROAM report.

(ROAM)

A research conducted by the Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM) Group has shown that many Africans who apply for a job are not qualified in the first place.

Close to 90% of applicants that apply for a job position are objectively not a match for the role advertised.

This according to the report is caused not by a shortage of jobs, but a fundamental misunderstanding of job requirements, both from employers and candidates.

This has been uncovered by research conducted by ROAM (Ringier One Africa Media) (www.ROAM.Africa), who is encompassing the market-leading job portals in West Africa (Jobberman) and East Africa (Brightermonday), as well as Executive Recruitment and HR Solutions firm The African Talent Company. The company has analysed data sets from more than 12 million users, as well as from more than 100,000 employers, across Nigeria and Kenya active in the last two years.

Report says 9 out of 10 Africans are unqualified for jobs they apply for play

Report says 9 out of 10 Africans are unqualified for jobs they apply for

(ROAM)

 

Matthew Page, ROAM Head of Jobs, on the background of the research said: “We have recently conducted a data review and were shocked by this huge gap. Our initial hypothesis was that this is due to a shortage of jobs, gaps in the labour markets, and desperation. However digging deeper into our database, our analysis found that many candidates were indeed qualified for other available jobs, but did not necessarily apply for these. African employers and our clients indeed face a challenge in hiring the right people.”

The company’s research further brought to light that an average job listing receives about 140 - 160 applications. This showcases that there are huge hiring efforts involved in the application and recruitment process, even before the interview. This is both on the candidate side, to launch this large number of wrong applications, as well as from the employer, to identify the 10% of right candidates, amidst a large number of unqualified requests.

“Hiring the right competency upfront typically returns 3x productivity for the employer. It also minimises the onboarding time required to get an employee up to speed. That is why we have launched smart employer products in the last months. These facilitate a smooth hiring experience for employers, through tech-enabled shortlisting and matching products that identify the best candidate for the best position”, adds Matthew Page.

Clemens Weitz, CEO of ROAM elaborates on the potential for economic growth: “Our research clearly shows that the education of the African job market has a long way to go - both on the seeker and employer side. Solving this challenge will unlock tremendous latent economic potential. Imagine an efficient economy, where all employees sit in the job that is a perfect, natural fit for their individual nature. Productivity and satisfaction would skyrocket. AI and machine learning have tremendous potential, and we plan to fundamentally solve this challenge in 2019.”

