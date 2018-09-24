Pulse.ng logo
7 types of friends you'll meet in University

7 types of friends you'll meet in University

The University is full of so many students in different departments, but here are the seven types of friends you''ll find on campus.

The University is that one place that gives you the opportunity to meet people and make friends throughout your stay on campus.

Many of the people you'll meet will become the best friends you won't like to leave even after graduation. And there are also those you'll meet and never see again.

Here are the seven types of friends you'll meet on campus.

1. The class companions

Whether you are a bookworm or the campus party prefect, there will always be those course mates that will advise and try to help you achieve better grades. The class companions are the ones that usually form a study group and invite you to join the group long before exams start.



2. The roommates

Your campus roommates will most likely be your best friend. When you have a good news to share, you'll probably think of your roommates first. When you have issues to deal with on campus, your roommate is most likely be the first you share it with. They are the campus friends you can't afford to ignore. 

3 The party friends

If you love to party, you'll definitely have these type of friends. They are the ones you only see every weekend at various parties. You receive their calls only when there's a party to attend somewhere.

4. The hall mates

Living in the same hall will also bring you close to at least one or two hallmates. Unlike your roommates, you might not be seeing each other regularly but striking up an intimacy with a hall mate could make you guys become best of friends.

5. The schooler friend

Every department has these type of students and some course mates like to be around them. They are the campus bookworms and have an almost perfect attendance rate.

6. The social prefect

This is the friend who gives you the latest gist about events and happenings on campus. You can count on them for any information about the best graduating students in each faculty, upcoming concerts on campus, music, fashion and sport. They know it all.

7. The politics/activist friend

If you are interested in politics, you'll always find these schoolmates useful. They are those you'll see at the forefront of aluta struggle fighting for other students rights. Their political ambition will bring them close to you and before you know it, you are already a member of their campaign train.

