Home > Communities > Student >

7 fashion items that can get you punished at Babcock University

Babcock University 7 fashion items that can get you punished at this faith-based school

See the five fashion 'sins' that can get you punished at Babcock University.

  Published:
7 fashion items that can get you punished at this faith-based school play

Babcock University

(babcockuni)

Babcock University is one of the prominent faith-based tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The institution according to the information on the school website was established to provide opportunities for students to develop those higher qualities of character that will enable them to maximize their service to God, the Church, and society.

As a result, undergraduates in this institution are expected to behave in accordance with the school's academic and religious rules and regulations.

VC advises secondary school students to shun thuggery play

Professor Ademola Tayo, Babcock University Vice Chancellor

(Myowngist)

 

According to the university management, the following fashion items are punishable offences at the institution. If you're seeking admission into this school, you have to avoid wearing them.

ALSO READ: 20 expensive universities in Nigeria and their tuition fees

1. Bodycon and lycra skirts and Dresses on Campus

2. Skirts and dresses showing BODY contours. It will be treated as Sexual Harassment

3. Skirts and dresses above the knee length (ALL MUST BE 3 inches below the knee)

4. Jean and Jean-like materials at any time on campus

5. Pencil trousers / Undersize above the ankle trousers

6. Jewellery - earrings, Nose rings, Tongue rings, Belly rings, Breast rings and Necklaces

7. Jallabiya  to Classes, Churches and Cafeteria.

