Babcock University is one of the prominent faith-based tertiary institutions in Nigeria .

The institution according to the information on the school website was established to provide opportunities for students to develop those higher qualities of character that will enable them to maximize their service to God, the Church, and society.

As a result, undergraduates in this institution are expected to behave in accordance with the school's academic and religious rules and regulations.

According to the university management, the following fashion items are punishable offences at the institution. If you're seeking admission into this school, you have to avoid wearing them.

1. Bodycon and lycra skirts and Dresses on Campus

2. Skirts and dresses showing BODY contours. It will be treated as Sexual Harassment

3. Skirts and dresses above the knee length (ALL MUST BE 3 inches below the knee)

4. Jean and Jean-like materials at any time on campus

5. Pencil trousers / Undersize above the ankle trousers

6. Jewellery - earrings, Nose rings, Tongue rings, Belly rings, Breast rings and Necklaces

7. Jallabiya to Classes, Churches and Cafeteria.