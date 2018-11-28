Pulse.ng logo
7 best questions you can ask at the end of your job interview

7 brilliant questions you can ask at the end of your job interview

Never say you don't have a question at the end of a job interview. Here are some questions you can ask.

One of the common mistakes applicants make in job interviews is failing to ask questions when the interviewer asks them to.

All job interviews are like two-way streets. The hiring managers ask you questions to know if you're good for the job. In return, you are expected to ask them some questions to know more about your prospective employer, the organization and the job you are applying for.

This is when you have the opportunity to shine, impress and convince the hiring managers that you're the right and the best applicant for the job.

However, failure to ask the hiring manager any question could be interpreted to mean you're not serious about the job or you're not smart enough to ask at least one question.

Again, asking dumb or yes/no questions can also turn off your prospective employers. It gives them a valid reason not to consider you for the job.

So, the best for you is to prepare brilliant questions you can ask the hiring managers way before you go for the job interview. Here are 10 smart questions you can ask.

1. What do you like the most about working for this company?

This question will give you an insight into the company's culture and the interviewer's work experience.

2. Why is this position vacant?

This question tells you more about the role you are applying for and why the company is recruiting to fill the position. You may also get to know something about the past employee who held the position and why he/she left.

3. How do you grow your team professionally?

It's important to ask questions like this because it shows you are willing to work and grow with the company.

4.  How do you evaluate success

Knowing how a company measures the success of its employees helps you to understand what it would take to advance in your career there.

5. Who do you consider your competitors and why?

While researching the company before the interview, you probably would have known about the company's competitors. But you can also ask the interviewers to know their thoughts about who their competitors.

6. Do you have any hesitations about my qualifications?

This question shows that you are confident enough to openly bring up and discuss your weaknesses with your potential employer.

7. How would you describe the company's culture

This gives you an insight into the company's corporate philosophy.

