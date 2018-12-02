5 signs to know you're in the wrong job

news

When you find yourself in an organization where you enjoy what you do, you’ll definitely like your job especially if it comes with a huge paycheck.

However, if you think your career is not having any reasonable direction and you seem to be losing interest in your job, it might be wise to consider another job.

And if you notice any of these or a combination of these five signs in your career, you might need to get another job as soon as possible.

1. You are not proud of what you do

When people ask you about your job and you don’t feel comfortable talking about it, it may be because you’re not proud of the job. This can also make you feel indifferent about the job and does yourself and your skill set a tremendous disservice.

2. You are burning out

It is normal for a long day work to leave you completely stressed and tired. But if your job on a daily basis leaves you in a chronic state of weariness to such an extent that you deny yourself good sleep, balanced diets exercising or even forget to indulge in your hobbies, you might need to leave the job.

ALSO READ: 3 career mistakes every job seeker should avoid in 2019

3. You’re working only for the money

Granted, everyone works to make money. No one works for the sake of work. However, if you’re in a job you do not have interest in or a job you’re not deriving any fulfilment from, you may need to rethink your concept of work.

4. You’re not growing in your career

The only way to have a career fulfilment is to grow in your job, right? Good. If you realize you're stagnant in your career and there seem to be no opportunities for growth, stop wasting your time and energy on the job.

5. You’re always bored

Lastly, if you find yourself working for an organization where you're not challenged and everything bores you, do yourself a favour by submitting your resignation letter on time. A chronic boredom at the work place can slow down your career growth.