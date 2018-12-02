Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

5 signs to know you're in the wrong job

5 signs to know you're in the wrong job

If you're going through these five signs in your career, it's advisable you leave the job.

  • Published:
5 signs you need to update your CV and look for a new job play

If you hate your job, quit.

(Cancer.org)

When you find yourself in an organization where you enjoy what you do, you’ll definitely like your job especially if it comes with a huge paycheck.

However, if you think your career is not having any reasonable direction and you seem to be losing interest in your job, it might be wise to consider another job.

And if you notice any of these or a combination of these five signs in your career, you might need to get another job as soon as possible.

1. You are not proud of what you do

When people ask you about your job and you don’t feel comfortable talking about it, it may be because you’re not proud of the job. This can also make you feel indifferent about the job and does yourself and your skill set a tremendous disservice.

2. You are burning out

5 signs you need to update your CV and look for a new job play

Quit if your job is taking a toll on your health

(Your Black World)
 

It is normal for a long day work to leave you completely stressed and tired. But if your job on a daily basis leaves you in a chronic state of weariness to such an extent that you deny yourself good sleep, balanced diets exercising or even forget to indulge in your hobbies, you might need to leave the job.

ALSO READ: 3 career mistakes every job seeker should avoid in 2019

3. You’re working only for the money

Granted, everyone works to make money. No one works for the sake of work. However, if you’re in a job you do not have interest in or a job you’re not deriving any fulfilment from, you may need to rethink your concept of work.

4. You’re not growing in your career

The only way to have a career fulfilment is to grow in your job, right? Good. If you realize you're stagnant in your career and there seem to be no opportunities for growth, stop wasting your time and energy on the job.

5. You’re always bored

5 signs you need to update your CV and look for a new job play

Don't keep yourself in a job that bores you everyday.

(News Tube 24)
 

Lastly, if you find yourself working for an organization where you're not challenged and everything bores you, do yourself a favour by submitting your resignation letter on time. A chronic boredom at the work place can slow down your career growth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money writer at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 FG asks Vice Chancellors to stop paying lecturers who are on strikebullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 2019 UTME registration to begin in Decemberbullet

Related Articles

5 sure ways to prepare and pass your UTME papers
FG asks Vice Chancellors to stop paying lecturers who are on strike
Students commend FG for reducing UTME registration fee
Why you should start your Christmas shopping now
160 pregnant and sick corps members redeployed in Osun State
UNILORIN expels final year student over alleged exam malpractice
'ASUU strike may be prolonged', lecturers warn students
3 career mistakes every job seeker should avoid in 2019
3 smart ways to learn new skills for free

Student Pulse

3 career mistakes every job seeker should avoid in 2019
3 smart ways to learn new skills for free
3 smart ways to learn new skills for free
10 things every candidate should know about JAMB mock exam
5 sure ways to prepare and pass your UTME papers
Entrance of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.
UNILORIN expels final year student over alleged exam malpractice
X
Advertisement