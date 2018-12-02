5 signs to know you're in the wrong job

If you're going through these five signs in your career, it's advisable you leave the job.
However, if you think your career is not having any reasonable direction and you seem to be losing interest in your job, it might be wise to consider another job.
And if you notice any of these or a combination of these five signs in your career, you might need to get another job as soon as possible.
When people ask you about your job and you don’t feel comfortable talking about it, it may be because you’re not proud of the job. This can also make you feel indifferent about the job and does yourself and your skill set a tremendous disservice.
It is normal for a long day work to leave you completely stressed and tired. But if your job on a daily basis leaves you in a chronic state of weariness to such an extent that you deny yourself good sleep, balanced diets exercising or even forget to indulge in your hobbies, you might need to leave the job.
Granted, everyone works to make money. No one works for the sake of work. However, if you’re in a job you do not have interest in or a job you’re not deriving any fulfilment from, you may need to rethink your concept of work.
The only way to have a career fulfilment is to grow in your job, right? Good. If you realize you're stagnant in your career and there seem to be no opportunities for growth, stop wasting your time and energy on the job.
Lastly, if you find yourself working for an organization where you're not challenged and everything bores you, do yourself a favour by submitting your resignation letter on time. A chronic boredom at the work place can slow down your career growth.