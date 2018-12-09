Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

5 career mistakes you should not make again in 2019

5 career mistakes you should not make again in 2019

As you plan to advance your career in 2019, check out the five mistakes you should not make again next year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 Jobs that might not exist in the next 20 years play

Many jobs according to projections will soon disappear.

(Citifmonline)

Taking your career to the next level is certainly going to be many professionals' resolution for the new year.

It's very cool to have a plan like this to advance your career. However, while you have this plan, you also need to look at those mistakes you should never do again.

Everyone makes mistakes, but making the same professional mistakes repeatedly can decrease your happiness on the job.

To avoid starting the new year with past mistakes, take note of these five professional mistakes and make efforts to avoid them.

1. Failing to skill up

5 signs you need to update your CV and look for a new job play Don't ever fail to skill up (Cancer.org)
 

Failing to brush up your skill throughout the year is a huge mistake you should never make again. It is a great disservice any employee can do to him/herself. For you to grow in your career and attract new employers, it is important you skill up, learn new things, take an online class and attend seminars. Don't ever let your skills become outdated.

2. Missing deadline

Does your job have deadlines? Did fail to complete some tasks at the time they should be completed in 2018? If that happened, make sure it does not happen again. Missing deadlines is a major organizational problem and to have a good reputation in your career, don't make yourself the employee who always comes up with excuses after missing deadlines.

3. Failing to maintain a work-life balance

5 signs you need to update your CV and look for a new job play Maintain a work-life balance (News Tube 24)
 

If you sense you do not enjoy your job as much as you should, it's probably because you failed to have a proper work-life balance. See, your life, your sanity are as important as your career. You can only keep your job and advance in your career when you have a sound health.  So, avoid getting overburden with too many tasks. Take a rest when you should but don't forget to get the work done done still.

4. Self-doubt

You are the most important element of your career if you don't believe in yourself, nobody will. Self-doubt can be dangerous for your career, you need to get rid of it. Try to build confidence and project it in whatever you do.

5. Giving up on networking

You can't afford to give up on networking because your job keeps you busy every time and you seem to have time for yourself. Refusing to connect with people in your industry is like shutting the door of opportunities on yourself. The new year is here, make as many friends as you can possibly make in 2019, and boost your career.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money writer at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
2 5 ways you can become irreplaceable at your workplacebullet
3 FG to meet lecturers again over ASUU strike on December 10bullet

Related Articles

Law School and NYSC program approved for open university graduates
3 ways to advance your career this holiday season
5 ways you can become irreplaceable at your workplace
NANS commends COEASU for calling off its 2-month strike
EBSU dismisses 63 lecturers over certificate forgery, other offences
5 careers that do not require you to have mathematics skills
7 skills you need to have a career fulfilment in Advertising
LASPOTECH gets a license to operate a radio station
Facebook has launched a platform for you to set up your career

Student Pulse

Polytechnic lecturers may go on strike anytime soon
ASUP set to shut down polytechnics on Wednesday, December 2018
Facebook has launched a new platform for you to set up your career
Facebook has launched a platform for you to set up your career
3 smart ways to learn new skills for free
3 ways to advance your career this holiday season
National Open Universities of Nigeria students now qualify for NYSC schemes and Law School programs
Law School and NYSC program approved for open university graduates
X
Advertisement