4000 graduates struggle for 200 NDDC scholarship slots

4000 graduates struggle for 200 NDDC scholarship slots

4000 candidates applied, 2,835 wrote CBT but NDDC need only 200 graduates.

4000 candidates have reportedly applied for the Niger Delta Development Commission's post-graduate scholarship scheme, but only 200 would be selected.

According to the Commission's Director, Education, Health and Social Services of the NDDC, Mr Goshua Okejoto, 2,835 candidates out of the over 4,000 have been taking through electronic examination to enable NDDC to shortlist the right candidates for the scholarship scheme.

Nsima Udo Ekere, Managing Director-Designate of NDDC

 

Okejoto while addressing journalists on Monday, September 10, 2018, explained that only candidates, who had completed their national youth service and secured admission into foreign universities, were eligible to participate in the selection process.

“The process is very transparent as the candidates see their scores immediately after the test. That is the beauty of the computer-based test''.

The Niger Delta Development Commission is a federal government agency established by Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo in the year 2000 with the sole mandate of developing the oil-rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

