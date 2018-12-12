38 days after, Twitter asks government to #endASUUstrike

news

Six weeks after Nigerian public universities have been shut down due to lecturers industrial action, Nigerians on Twitter have launched a hashtag asking the Federal Government to end the ongoing ASUU strike.

On Sunday, November 4, 2018, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) declared an indefinite nationwide strike over government's alleged failure to meet the union's demands.

Since then, ASUU leaders and representatives of the Federal government have met five times to resolve their differences, but there has been no concrete resolutions to call off the strike.

However, while both parties are planning to meet again on Monday, December 17, 2018, Nigerians on Twitter are urging the government to find an immediate solution to the ongoing ASUU strike.

Here are some of the tweets demanding an end to ASUU strike.

Polytechnic lecturers begin a strike on Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) is set to begin an indefinite strike on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

ASUP President, Comrade Usman Yusuf Dutse while addressing journalists in Kaduna said the strike became necessary because federal government the failure failed to fulfil the union’s demands overtime.

Dutse in an interview with Premium Times recently said the federal government has failed to meet the demands of the polytechnic lecturers.

He added that the strike would be ''total and indefinite.''