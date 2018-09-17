329 corps members redeployed on health & marital ground

news

Following the completion of their orientation exercise, the National Youth Service Corp has reportedly over 300 corps members on marital or health grounds in Ogun state.

The State's NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Josephine Bakare said this on Monday, September 17, 2018, at the closing ceremony of the orientation course for the 2018 Batch “B’’ Stream II corps members which started on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

According to Punch, Bakare said other corps members have been deployed to teach in schools, work in state and local government establishments, while some had also been posted to some cottage and agricultural industries.

She, however, urged corps members, employers, to treat them right with welfare packages that would encourage them to work for their establishments.

“Having gone through an intensive and regimented orientation in the past three weeks, I am optimistic of these youths’ readiness to commence the next phase of their national service.

“I commend the corps members for their tenacity and commitment to the national call and wish them a rewarding service year.

“I also urge them to take their postings in good faith and pledge the scheme’s unflinching support for their welfare.

“We shall continue to ensure that the abundant skilled manpower and God-given talent in these vibrant youths are rightly channelled for the benefit of the people of Ogun state,’’she said.

The state coordinator also advised the corps members to steer clear of violence, all forms of anti-social behaviour and also have a cordial relationship with their host communities