3 ways to advance your career this holiday season.

This holiday season is the best time for you to give your career the needed attention whether you are looking for a job or you're planning to change your career or you wish to grow in the job role you're currently in.

You can take advantage of this time of the year to take the best decision that'll boost your career.

Here are three ways you can advance your career before the end of the year.

1. Clean up your online presence

As a professional, your online presence is a reflection of who you are. And at this point, if your social media accounts especially your LinkedIn profile does not reflect or showcase you the way it should in relation to your career, then this is the time for you to clean it up.

Doing this helps to create a personal brand for yourself and makes it easier for you to get noticed and know something about you by potential employers even before they meet you.

2. Evaluate yourself

There is a new year ahead of you and you won't like to start it in a way that does not project a new you. This is the time to evaluate yourself.

Think about where you are now in your career, figure out what steps you need to take to get to where you want to be professionally. Are you on the right path in your career? Are you looking forward to better opportunities? Analyse the situations and take advantage of this holiday season to plan out what steps to take to advance your career next year.

3. Network

Networking is one of the best ways to have new friends and contacts on your list. You've been working from the beginning of the years and didn't have enough time to meet new people, this is the best time to network.

Is there a company you would like to join? Spend this holiday season to meet people working for the company. Follow them on Twitter and connect with them on LinkedIn. Just spend this festive period to meet as many professional friends as you can possibly make before the year ends.