3 things people get wrong about getting jobs in Nigeria

These are the wrong set of beliefs many Nigerians have about getting a job after graduation.

Why you should take a job that offers you N70k after NYSC play

Unemployment rate is high in Nigeria.

(How Nigeria News)

After spending four, five or seven years at the university depending on the course you study, the next struggle you'll have to face as a graduate is job hunting.

For Nigerian graduates, there are quite a number of ways to get jobs, but due to the high rate of unemployment in the country, only a few out of thousands of graduates the universities produce get employed.

This situation has however, internalised a set of beliefs about job opportunities in Nigeria in the hearts of many Nigerian graduates and undergraduates. Here are three common misconceptions about getting jobs.

1. You have to know someone to get a job

Having a relative who works for an organization does not necessarily increase your chance of getting a job in that company.
 

This nepotistic belief is well grounded in Nigeria especially in civil service jobs. Having relatives in a company or a ministry who can use their influence to get one employed is believed to be one of the best ways to get a job in this country.

But this is not entirely true because not everyone who has a relative working for an organization gets to work for the company.

2. There is an automatic job for you if you have a first class

People believe first class graduates have a high chance of getting employed.
 

One of the rewards for first class graduates is that they get automatic jobs after their graduation. The management of their alma mater might decide to retain them to begin their career in academics. Also, some multinational companies sometimes offer jobs to outstanding students of reputable tertiary institutions.

However, in a country where unemployment is high getting a job has been difficult even for first class graduates.  

3. You might not get a job if you graduate with a third class

Don't fall victim here's how to identify fake jobs in Nigeria play

Don't fall victim of recruitment scam

(Jobberman)
 

Lastly, Nigerians misconception about job hunting makes life seems difficult for third class graduates.

It is widely believed that those who graduate with third-class degrees have little or no chance of getting employed because organizations tend to put a high premium on the quality of certificates.

However, this is not applicable to organizations that prioritize applicants' skills and competence rather than their certificates.

