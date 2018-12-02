Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

3 smart ways to learn new skills for free

3 smart ways to learn new skills for free

Take advantage of these three tips and skill up.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 smart ways to learn new skills for free play (Careers)

Since having relevant skills for the job is more important than having a relevant BSc or HND certificate, it is very necessary for every graduate to skill up to get the right job.

Employers won't give you the job only because your degree certificate is very relevant to the job without considering your skills and capability.

This is why you need to skill up whether you are employed or employed. To make this easy for you, here are three smart ways to learn more skills for free.

1.  Youtube

Everything you need to know about how to make money on Youtube play You can learn anything on Youtube. (Search Engine Land)
 

A lot of people learn new things on Youtube every day from how to design a website to how to edit videos as well as how to deliver a baby.

If you are a visual learner, Youtube is the best for you. Just go to the platform and search for it. You'll get lots of videos to go through.

2. Online learning platforms

play
 

Why burn your data all on Instagram videos when you can upgrade your skills for free on some online learning platforms.

Platforms like Lynda, Google and Coursera offer in-depth tutorials on a range of subjects. Visit those platform today and skill up.

3. Network

play
 

Networking offers you the possibility of meeting people that'll contribute to your career. Some of the people you've met at social and industry events could become your teachers, friends or mentor if you connect with them nicely.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 FG asks Vice Chancellors to stop paying lecturers who are on strikebullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 2019 UTME registration to begin in Decemberbullet

Student Pulse

5 signs you need to update your CV and look for a new job
5 signs to know you're in the wrong job
3 career mistakes every job seeker should avoid in 2019
10 things every candidate should know about JAMB mock exam
5 sure ways to prepare and pass your UTME papers
Entrance of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.
UNILORIN expels final year student over alleged exam malpractice
X
Advertisement