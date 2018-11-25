3 key things employers look out for during interviews

news

Having an impressive curriculum vitae and a well-written cover letter is not enough to get the job. There are other things the hiring managers look out for while having a job conversation with an applicant during an interview.

Your performance during the job conversation with the hiring manager is more important because it would serve as the basis for judging your CV and cover letter.

Apart from the educational qualifications and work experience that you prominently highlight in your resume, hiring managers would also like to see other qualities that show your corporate resourcefulness.

Here are three things employers look out for during interviews.

1. Can you do the job?

The work experience many applicants have in their CV is enough to consider them for the job but hiring managers don’t work that way. They prefer to put applicants through job interviews to authenticate their credentials.

One reason for this is to allow the hiring manager to know if you have the skills, competencies and capabilities to do the job.

2. Will you do the job?

Some people are suited to do certain jobs not only because they have the skills and competencies to do such jobs bit also because they have motivation and passion to do it.

No serious hiring manager would employ an applicant who just want to do anything job that will bring food to his/her table. Hiring managers want to see your motivation and passion for the job you apply while they are grilling you.

3. Can you fit in?

Lastly, if you have the skill and motivation for a job, hiring managers still want to know if your personality fits the job or if you have the right character for the job.