news

A 200 level student of Nwafor-Orizu College of Education, Philip Chinedu has reportedly committed suicide over alleged high tuition fee.

The 29-yr-old student according to the Punch was found hanged on a ceiling fan in his room at about 8.40pm on Thursday, September 20, 2018.

A source who spoke with Punch correspondent said that the late Philip had complained some hours before the story of his death was made public about high tuition fee in the college.

The source said, “no suicide note was found on him, but I think he was somewhat sad recently over his inability to meet up with payment of school fees and such sundry issues,”

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed the corpse had been deposited in a morgue for autopsy.

ALSO READ: WAEC postpones English Language exam to Saturday, September 29, 2018

The Police PRO said, “One Obinna Joseph, a student of the College of Education Nsugbe, reported that on the same date at about 8 pm, he returned to his hostel, which is off-campus at Nsugbe and found his roommate hanged dead on the ceiling fan inside the room.

“Upon the receipt of the complaint, the scene was visited by police detectives attached to the 3.3 Division led by the DPO, CSP Sunday Irek, and the victim was taken to Apex Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

16-yr-old student commits suicide in OAU because of poor grades

While late Philip's suicide is reportedly linked to school high school fees, 16-year-old student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Mercy Afolaranmi reportedly committed suicide because of poor grades in October 2017.

According to Premium Times, the student took 'Sniper' few days after she wrote on Facebook that she wanted to see God’s face and speak with him face to face.