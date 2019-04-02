According to NAN, the exam board's Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who made this known in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Lagos.

Benjamin said 698 centres and a total of 157,631 candidates sat for the examination across the country.

"We have just released the results of the mock examination taken on Mon., April 1, nationwide.

“Candidates should only use the outcome of the results to prepare harder for the main UTME, scheduled to commence on April 11.

ALSO READ: Police name 2 officers responsible for Kolade Johnson's death

“They should also note that the results are not for the purpose of admission or matriculation consideration.

“Candidates are now free to visit our website for their results, using their registration numbers,” he said.

Reports also has it that the printing of candidates exam slips before the main UTME, which was earlier scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, has now been shifted to Thursday, April 4, 2019.