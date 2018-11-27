Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

17 Nigerian Universities get $70m research grant from World Bank

17 Nigerian Universities get $70m research grant from World Bank

The grant is meant to conduct researches on infectious diseases, tropical diseases and reproductive health in Africa.

  • Published:
Dear students, another nationwide strike is coming play

Obafemi Awolowo University Gate.

(Premium Times)

About 17 Nigerian Universities have reportedly been approved to receive the sum of $70m under the World Bank Africa Centres of Excellence project.

The grant according to Punch is meant to conduct researches on infectious diseases, tropical diseases and reproductive health in Africa.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) announced this development in a statement signed by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Ibrahim Yakasai.

Physically challenged students in LASU want scholarship from Lagos Govt play

Lagos State University

(Black Box)

ALSO READ: ASUU president gives conditions to suspend strike

According to the NUC, the universities that are going to benefit from the World Bank funded project include Ahmadu Bello University, Redeemers’ University, Bayero University, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Benin, University of Port Harcourt, University of Lagos, Lagos State University, University of Nigeria, and the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

The Commission said, “West and Central African countries, with support from the World Bank, unveiled the regional Africa Higher Education Centres of Excellence in 2014. The project is focused on scaling up postgraduate education and applied researches that are fundamental to the economic growth of the region. The supported universities should meet the global standards for quality of education, recruit students across the region and collaborate with other African Universities.”

Recall that World Bank recently selected some Nigerian Universities as Centre of Excellence

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money writer at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 ASUU to hold another meeting with FG as strike enters week 4bullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 ASUU strike continues as FG fails to reach agreement with lecturers...bullet

Related Articles

These Nigerians have invented a machine that washes and mashes bitter leaves
ASUU strike to continue until FG meets lecturers' demands
NECO extends 2018 SSCE registration
WAEC says 2018 WAEC/GCE result will be out next week
UI gives give reason for shutting down its secondary school over hijab crisis
WAEC is making efforts to introduce e-assessment for its exams
These 5 courses can get you a high-paying job
WAEC promises to issue certificates after 90 days
WAEC awards 3 girls as best students in Nigeria
WAEC introduces tech solution that will end exam malpractices

Student Pulse

How to stop losing sleep over money worries
5 signs you need to update your CV and look for a new job
3 things to consider before you change your career
Why you should take a job that offers you N70k after NYSC
3 things people get wrong about getting jobs in Nigeria
Here are 5 perfect jobs for you if you're an introvert
Here are 5 perfect jobs for you if you're an introvert
X
Advertisement