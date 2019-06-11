Makinde said this in his address at the inauguration of the Oyo State 9th House of Assembly.

He said: ” This was a promise I made during the campaign and I believe it’s a worthy one and I must fulfil it.

“The state’s education system has been struggling for a while and this must be addressed.

“We need money for infrastructure and teachers training. I pray when I pass the budget to the assembly it will be passed quickly.”

Makinde told the legislators that he would soon send two bills to the house which would be of great importance to his administration.

“The Oyo State Investment Promotion Bill and Oyo State Financial Crimes Commission Bills are among the first bills to be addressed.

“These bills are also in line with my campaign promises,’’he said.

The governor added that irrespective of party affiliations, he would be glad to see all 32 members of the Assembly working together.

“I can see that everyone has become one. The legislature is the backbone of any society which has all its members duly elected by the people.

“I hope to build up on existing cordiality between the legislative and executive arms for things to be well.

“Both arms will work together to move Oyo State forward. I will use everything within my power to see that things work well among the various arms.

“We will follow the separation of powers as contained in the constitution,’’he said.

Makinde, however, enjoined the lawmakers to endeavor to put the interest of the people who voted for them first at all times.

He added that the state had set a new pace with the youthfulness of the Assembly’s Speaker.

“Our Speaker is a very young man and that has set a standard, Oyo State is a front runner, we set the tune at all times,” he said.