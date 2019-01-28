Mrs Sambo said on Sunday in Kaduna during the commissioning of NASFAT Ultra Modern Mosque that every Nigerian must be allowed to practice their religion without any form of harassment.

Today our women are being harassed for wearing hijab, she noted, and urged NASFAT to take up the advocacy of protecting Muslim women from such harassment.

Mrs Sambo, who is the Patron of NASFAT Matrons Worldwide, said the group would continue to support the issue of women empowerment and health.

In his remarks, President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, who is also the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, enjoined Muslims to uphold the tenets of Islam at all times.

The Sultan, who was represented by the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Malam Zubairu Jibril Maigwari, said Muslims should always have the fear of God in their endeavours, and unite in keeping the flag of Islam flying.

The Sultan, however, noted that Muslims are weak, especially in the area of helping one another, adding that Islam was built on selflessness and compassion.

He commended NASFAT for building an ultra modern and multipurpose mosque that will not only be used for prayers but also serve other purposes that will be of benefit to humanity.

He applauded NASFAT efforts in propagating Islam, saying that the stride is worthy of emulation.

In his remarks, the Chief Missioner, NASFAT worldwide, Mahroof Onike, said the association is known for promoting unity among the Muslim community, assuring that NASFAT would continue to foster peaceful coexistence among the diverse people in the country.

He emphasised that the division among Muslims is being hyped to give the religion negative colouration, but noted thatMuslims remain the most united group in the world.

As a Muslim, you can pray anywhere you wishes to pray around the world, and that is not applicable to other groups, he said.

He cautioned parents against allowing their wards to be used for thuggery in the forthcoming general elections, and said Muslims should conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the elections.

The Chairman of NASFAT, Kaduna Branch, Muhyideen Alimi-Yusuf, said the branch has set up a N50 million education endowment fund that facilitated the setting up of a model school.

According to him, the NASFAT Model School is part of our charity services and is an on going project that ensures that all Muslims and members of the immediate communities have easy and affordable access to Western and Islamic Education.