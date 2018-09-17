Why Pastor Damina supports Daddy Freeze's anti-tithing protest

news

Usually, we have pastors condemning Daddy Freeze's anti-tithing campaign . This time, the reverse is the case as a newly uploaded video shows Pastor Abel Damina showing his support for this movement.

In the clip, uploaded by the Cool FM OAP and convenor of the #free the sheeple movement on September 17, 2018, the founder of Abel Damina Ministries and Power City International located in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state shares his reason for standing with Freeze.

According to him, the controversial personality is right because his stance is centered on Jesus Christ and the apostles. He shared his opinion without mentioning Freeze's name.

In his words, "What gave that social media person so much power in what he said is because he built it on Christ and the apostles. That guy on social media who came out towards the end of last year and said any man of God that asks you to pay tithe, any Nigerian Christian that pays tithe to his pastor is a goat."

Pastor Damina encouraged Christians to look beyond the insults and focus on the message. He said, "When he now said that, that was insulting, that wasn't right. But we don't look at the insult, we look at what is right in the statement."

The pastor concluded with this: "He now said, 'ask the G.Os to show us where any apostle paid tithe and ask them to show us where Jesus received tithe. Once he did that, that was the killer. No man of God can argue that. He just took a sound doctrine and principle and threw 'gbom' and nobody could talk."

Freeze reacted by thanking the preacher for being one of the few people to stand up for the truth.

His caption read: "Now that pastors are beginning to speak out, I wonder how their colleagues will feel, especially since the truth is scripturally evident…Despite the glaring scriptural facts, most have refused to go back and tell their congregations that they have been lied to all along. May God bless Pastor Abel Damina for standing up for Jesus, in a world where the most accursed of clippers and cutpurses have taken over the church of Christ and the affairs of his kingdom…"

Between Pastor Damina and Daddy Freeze

This is not the first time these two have shared similar views. In August 2018, the controversial personality shared a clip of Pastor Damina condemning preachers who collect seeds from church members.

In it, he says, "Any preacher who says gimme money God will multiply it is a thief. What you see is a thief, quote me anywhere."

Freeze's caption read: "Uncle Abel wan spoil market o. I see many Pentecostal companies folding up in the wake of this…"

Watch the video below to see why Pastor Damina doesn't want Christians to pay tithe.

Fast Facts on Freeze's movement

The controversial personality started his anti-tithing protest in 2016 when he criticised Bishop David Oyedepo for saying that tithing is the qualification for God's blessing.

Since then, he has openly condemned many other popular preachers including Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), going as far as to criticise their teachings and doctrines.

In 2017, Freeze found a way for people to put their money to good use, rather than giving it to their pastors. He began the revolutionary 'Tithe Against Poverty' challenge, which was supported by celebrities like Davido.

Recently, Freeze launched his online ministry called 'Free Nation in Christ Online Church.' In an exclusive interview with Pulse , he insisted that his church will NOT accept tithes just donations and gifts.

Unlike other ministries, this church does not have a physical location as everything is done online. He explains why in an exclusive interview with Pulse : "We gather online, on Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, on the radio. That gathering is a church. But you see the traditional idea of a church as a building is what we are here to do away with."