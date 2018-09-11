Twitter destroys Beverly Osu for 'disrespectful' nun pictures

Read Twitter reactions to the actress' scandalous reverend sister themed shoot.
Yesterday (September 10, 2018), the actress posted pictures from the latest edition of Taylor Live Magazine.
Cover Star : Beverly Osu Editor In Chief :@seyiitaylor photographer : @photographercharlie Art Director/styling : @infoworldcharming Creative Director : @beverly_osu Creative Assistant : @favo_ths Makeup: @lekeshade Hair: @highdtosin
For the reverend sister themed shoot, she dressed as a nun smoking a cigarette. In another, she comes across as a sexy nun in a lacy religious habit.
CONFESSIONS Taylor Live Magazine's Latest Issue & a quick chat with the magazine, I decided to be Open and let a lot of bottled up secrets out... See the full spread, visit www.taylorlive.com @taylorliveng Cover Star : Beverly Osu Editor In Chief :@seyiitaylor photographer : @photographercharlie Art Director/styling : @infoworldcharming Creative Director : @beverly_osu Creative Assistant : @favo_ths Makeup: @lekeshade Hair: @highdtosin
Her pictures have deemed disrespectful by social media users who are sharing their thoughts on Twiter. So far, there have been over 5,000 tweets. Check out some of the Twitter reactions:
The actress has defended her shoot calling it a "mere work of art." She encouraged people to use their time properly by talking about the ongoing sex abuse scandal in the Catholic church.
She wrote: "I was born a practicing Catholic so I know and take ur faith seriously. People should rather worry and pray for the hundreds of thousands of innocent victims that are rapped and abused by priests all over the world particularly over 1000 victims raped by 300 priests in Pennsylvania than worry over a photo that is a mere work of art…"
The shoot was themed: 'Confessions.'