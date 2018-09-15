news

Thousands of Muslims, followers of Tijjaniyya Sect have gathered in Bauchi to celebrate the Muslim new year, 1440 AH.

Some of the members of the sect, who came from Sudan, Mali, Niger Republic and Cameroon had commenced the activities on Friday and spent the night in the open air praying for the unity of the country.

The sect led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi prayed for peace, security, socio-economic and political development of the country.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that part of activities to mark the event include glorifying the name of Allah, recitation of the Holy Qur’an and special prayers for the country.

Sheikh Bauchi Prayed to Allah to save the country from the calamities of armed robbery, kidnappings, insurgency, and peaceful conduct of the 2019 general election.

He stressed the importance of glorifying the name of Allah (SWA) and frequent recitation of the Holy Qur’an especially during this period when the country was deviled by insurgent and others vices.

The scholar announced that similar activities will be held during subsequent Fridays in some states in the country.