The Co-Chairmen, General Assembly of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), Alhaji Ishaq Sanni and Bishop Sunday Onuoha, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The chairmen said that the theme of the conference is, “2019 Elections and National Security: The Role of Interfaith Communities.”

According to the statement, the keynote address will be delivered by the , Prof. Sani Lugga, Wazirin Katsina, while all KAICIID Dialogue Centre Fellows in Nigeria would be observers at the conference.

The duo, who said that the conference would discuss the imperative of National Security in the conduct of the elections, disclosed that religious leaders across the country will also participate in the conference.

Other participants expected at the conference include, the leadership of the three arms of the Federal Government, all State Governors, the FCT Minister and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

IDFP is a national interfaith and intercultural dialogue forum that has the peaceful co-existence of all government recognised religions as well as ethnic groups in Nigeria as its central objective.

The Vienna based KAICCID is the only intergovernmental organisation with a Board of Directors made up of representatives from major world religions and founded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Austria and Kingdom of Spain.