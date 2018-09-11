Pulse.ng logo
'Stop pretending to be me online' -RCCG'sPastor Adeboye warns

Pastor Adeboye 'Stop pretending to be me on social media' - RCCG G.O warns

The popular cleric has also threatened to sue his impersonators.

Pastor Adeboye is the G.O of RCCG

Pastor Enoch Adeboye warns people to stop pretending to be him on social media.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) issued the warning on Facebook.

On September 10, 2018, he advised his followers to ignore anyone who begs for funds.

Vanguard reports that Pastor Adeboye issued a similar statement during the September Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway themed; "Stronger than your enemies 8 (Silencing mockers)."

There, he warned real estate developers to stop using his names and photographs to attract innocent buyers. He added that he was willing to take legal action if necessary.

Other pastors issue same warning

Lately, Nigerian pastors have been issuing disclaimers advising the public to be wary of fraudsters and impersonators.

On August 21, 2018, Rev Funke Adejumo advised her followers to stop following a fake account claiming to be her.

Her husband, Pastor Felix Adejumo of the Agape Christian Ministries did the same thing on Facebook.

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

