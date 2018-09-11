'Stop pretending to be me online' -RCCG'sPastor Adeboye warns

news

Pastor Enoch Adeboye warns people to stop pretending to be him on social media.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) issued the warning on Facebook.

On September 10, 2018, he advised his followers to ignore anyone who begs for funds.

Vanguard reports that Pastor Adeboye issued a similar statement during the September Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway themed; "Stronger than your enemies 8 (Silencing mockers)."

There, he warned real estate developers to stop using his names and photographs to attract innocent buyers. He added that he was willing to take legal action if necessary.

Other pastors issue same warning

Lately, Nigerian pastors have been issuing disclaimers advising the public to be wary of fraudsters and impersonators.

On August 21, 2018, Rev Funke Adejumo advised her followers to stop following a fake account claiming to be her.

Her husband, Pastor Felix Adejumo of the Agape Christian Ministries did the same thing on Facebook.