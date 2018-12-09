Pulse.ng logo
Stop buying items displaying my picture, Pastor Adeboye warns members

Pastor Adeboye: Daddy G.O shares 3 powerful testimonies play Stop buying items displaying my picture, Pastor Adeboye warns members (pleasuresmagazine)

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned church members to stop buying any item that displayed his picture, saying he is not God.

Speaking at the ongoing Holy Ghost Congress 2018 at Mowe in Ogun, Adeboye said he had nothing to do with the items such as stickers, key holders and books, among others.

According to Adeboye, displaying his pictures on items is against his God.

He said he did not approve anyone to use his picture on key holders, stickers and other items.

“I am human, I am not God, and I am not ready to take the Glory of God.

“What this people are doing can lead to trouble for me, for God will not share his glory with anyone. If someone shares Glory with God, the person is as good as dead.

“If you see anyone selling any item with my picture or my wife’s picture on it, report them to the police,” Adeboye said.

