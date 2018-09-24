Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Start week with prophetic words from Bishop Oyedepo, Adeboye

Bishop Oyedepo, Adeboye Start new week with prophetic blessings from your favorite pastors

Tap into this week's covenant blessings from the founder of the Living Faith Church and other preachers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Start week with prophetic words from Bishop Oyedepo, Adeboye play

Bishop Oyedepo and Pastor Adeboye are some of Nigeria's favourite pastors

(peopleandpowerngr)

Every Monday, Men of God share some prophetic words. We take a look at what some of our favorite pastors are prophesying for the new week.

Here they are:

Bishop David Oyedepo

On September 23, 2018, the founder of the Living Faith church, also known as Winners Chapel, took to Facebook to share his covenant blessings for this week.

He wrote: "Believe God for your fruitfulness and let your confidence be invested in Him and you will not be put to shame. Luke 1:45. Concerning your case, the doctors will see the finger of God at work! As you serve God, sickness will never have a hold on you again! Every force of delay is destroyed in the name of Jesus! Anyone that has pitied you before will see the hand of God in your life! You will never know dry seasons again in the name of Jesus!"

Postby

 

"The end has come to every form of fruitlessness in your life in the name of Jesus! Every spiritual dryness blossoms again! Every dry family life is restored today in the name of Jesus! Your career, business, and life become supernaturally fruitful in Jesus' precious name! If anyone asks you "how far?", answer boldly with "God has done it!" #ItsMyNewDawnEra"

ALSO READ: 3 times our favorite preachers' kids caused major controversies

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

On September 22, 2018, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) made some powerful prophecies.

He shared a video captioned: "All those who say you will die young, All those who say you will fail, All those who say you will not reach your goal, All those who say you will be barren, Tell them all…NA LIE !!!"

Postby

 

Pastor Paul Adefarasin

The founder and Senior Pastor of the House On The Rock shared some encouraging words on Twitter.

He wrote: "Stop living under the shadow of man & start living under the shadow of God. Get ready for the kind of blessings, deliverances, Godliness, possessing your possessions that'll astonish you. May your life be filled with the blessings of God that you know very well you don't deserve."

 

Pastor Sam Adeyemi

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre also shared words of encouragement on September 23, 2018.

"It's a week of breakthrough ideas for you. Nothing will stop your promotion; you belong to the top! New possibilities await you; go take it," he wrote.

 

Have a great week!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Spiritual Warfare 10 Bible verses to help you when Satan attacksbullet
2 Depression 7 awesome psalms to read when you are strugglingbullet
3 Pastor Kumuyi How Deeper Life founder became the great man of God...bullet

Related Articles

Daddy Freeze OAP says Pastor Kumuyi, Sam Adeyemi are true pastors 
Pastor Adeboye, Adefarasin 3 popular pastors who believe tithing is the key to Heaven
Daddy Freeze Why religious activist does NOT believe in popular Melchizedek tithing notion
Daddy Freeze Religious activist blames religion for high rate of poverty in Nigeria
Pastor Daniel Olukoya 5 interesting things you should know about MFM founder
Daddy Freeze Here is why Pastor Abel Damina is supporting OAP's anti-tithing campaign
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O's son, Leke shares the 4 pillars of success
Pastor Sam Adeyemi Daystar founder offers a solution to depression

Religion

Pastor Poju Oyemade shares major key to having a blessed life
Pastor Poju Oyemade Popular preacher shares key to having a blessed life
Daddy Freeze says Pastor Kumuyi, Sam Adeyemi are true pastors 
Daddy Freeze OAP says Pastor Kumuyi, Sam Adeyemi are true pastors 
Pastor Oyemade talks about church errors, Daddy Freeze reacts
Pastor Poju Oyemade Popular cleric shares thoughts on the some of the church's biggest errors
Pastor Adeboye: RCCG G.O shares the secret to defeating Satan
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O shares the secret to defeating Satan
X
Advertisement