Start week with prophetic words from Bishop Oyedepo, Adeboye

news

Every Monday, Men of God share some prophetic words. We take a look at what some of our favorite pastors are prophesying for the new week.

Here they are:

Bishop David Oyedepo

On September 23, 2018, the founder of the Living Faith church, also known as Winners Chapel , took to Facebook to share his covenant blessings for this week.

He wrote: "Believe God for your fruitfulness and let your confidence be invested in Him and you will not be put to shame. Luke 1:45. Concerning your case, the doctors will see the finger of God at work! As you serve God, sickness will never have a hold on you again! Every force of delay is destroyed in the name of Jesus! Anyone that has pitied you before will see the hand of God in your life! You will never know dry seasons again in the name of Jesus!"

"The end has come to every form of fruitlessness in your life in the name of Jesus! Every spiritual dryness blossoms again! Every dry family life is restored today in the name of Jesus! Your career, business, and life become supernaturally fruitful in Jesus' precious name! If anyone asks you "how far?", answer boldly with "God has done it!" #ItsMyNewDawnEra"

ALSO READ: 3 times our favorite preachers' kids caused major controversies

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

On September 22, 2018, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) made some powerful prophecies.

He shared a video captioned: "All those who say you will die young, All those who say you will fail, All those who say you will not reach your goal, All those who say you will be barren, Tell them all…NA LIE !!!"

Pastor Paul Adefarasin

The founder and Senior Pastor of the House On The Rock shared some encouraging words on Twitter.

He wrote: "Stop living under the shadow of man & start living under the shadow of God. Get ready for the kind of blessings, deliverances, Godliness, possessing your possessions that'll astonish you. May your life be filled with the blessings of God that you know very well you don't deserve."

Pastor Sam Adeyemi

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre also shared words of encouragement on September 23, 2018.

"It's a week of breakthrough ideas for you. Nothing will stop your promotion; you belong to the top! New possibilities await you; go take it," he wrote.

Have a great week!