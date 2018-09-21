Pulse.ng logo
Spiritual Warfare: 15 Bible verses to overcome Satan's attacks

Overcome life's daily challenges by reading, praying, and memorizing these verses.

  Published: 2018-09-21
Every day is a battle, not just against the things that you can see but also Satan's attacks. As Ephesians 6:12 puts it: "We are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places."

In order to overcome this, every Christian needs to put the armor of God, which includes "the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God" (Ephesians 6:17). Here are 15 perfect Bible verses to help you win this daily fight:

1. Psalm 18:39 - 

"For You have girded me with strength for battle; You have subdued under me those who rose up against me."

2. Isaiah 40:31 - 

"But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint."

3. Isaiah 54:17 - 

"No weapon that is formed against you will prosper, and every tongue that accuses you in judgment you will condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their vindication is from Me," declares the Lord."

4. Luke 10:19 - 

"Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall hurt you."

5. John 16:33 - 

"I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world."

6. 1 John 4:4 - 

"You are from God, little children, and have overcome them; because greater is He who is in you than he who is in the world."

7. Romans 8:31 - 

"What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who is against us?"

8. Romans 8:37 - 

"In all these things, we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us."

9. Zechariah 4:6 -

"Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit,' says the Lord of hosts."

10. Joshua 1:9

"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous! Do not tremble or be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."

11. 1 Corinthians10:13 -

"No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it."

12. 2 Corinthians 10:3–5 - 

"For though we live in the world, we do not wage war as the world does. The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ."

13. 2 Chronicles 20:15

"This is what the Lord says to you: 'Do not be afraid or discouraged because of this vast army. For the battle is not yours, but God's."

14. Matthew 18:18–19 - 

"Truly I tell you, whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven. Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven."

15. 1 Pet. 5:8–9 - 

"Be self-controlled and alert. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, standing firm in the faith."

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

