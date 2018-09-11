Spiritual Attack: 3 great things Christians need to pray about

news

The Bible tells us that in 1 Peter 5:8 to "Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour."

In order to do this effectively, you need to take on the entire armor of God "so that you can take your stand against the devil's schemes" (Ephesians 6:10–13).

Once you put on the full armor - which includes the Word of God - you need to pray constantly against Satanic attacks in certain areas. These include:

Fear

Fear is one of the Devil's favorite playgrounds which is why you need to ensure that you fill up on the scripture in order to have the right ammunition for when he tries to attack.

Remember, "God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind" (2 Timothy 1:7).

1 John 4:18 adds, "There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love."

ALSO READ: 7 ways to fight and defeat the devil, according to Pope Francis

Contentment

We live in a world where people are always looking for more, more cars, money, clothes. With the rise of social media, it has become more difficult to be content with what you have as you now have the ability to see and covet what every other person has.

This is why it is so important to pray about this constantly . 1 Timothy 6:6–7 tells us that "godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into the world, and we can take nothing out of it."

Matthew 6:19–20 also says, "Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal."

Self Esteem/Worth