Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Spiritual Attack: 3 great things Christians need to pray about

Spiritual Attack 3 important things you need to pray about

Cover the following areas of your life against Satanic attacks with prayers from the Bible.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spiritual Attack: 3 great things Christians need to pray about play There are at least 3 great things Christians need to pray about in order to overcome the Devil's attacks (ibelieveinsci)

The Bible tells us that in 1 Peter 5:8 to "Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around  like a roaring lion  looking for someone to devour."

In order to do this effectively, you need to take on the entire armor of God "so that you can take your stand against the devil's schemes" (Ephesians 6:10–13).

Once you put on the full armor - which includes the Word of God - you need to pray constantly against Satanic attacks in certain areas. These include:

Don't fight the Devil by yourself play

Don't fight the Devil by yourself

(catholicherald)

 

Fear

Fear is one of the Devil's favorite playgrounds which is why you need to ensure that you fill up on the scripture in order to have the right ammunition for when he tries to attack.

Remember, "God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind" (2 Timothy 1:7).

1 John 4:18 adds, "There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love."

ALSO READ: 7 ways to fight and defeat the devil, according to Pope Francis

Contentment

We live in a world where people are always looking for more, more cars, money, clothes. With the rise of social media, it has become more difficult to be content with what you have as you now have the ability to see and covet what every other person has.

This is why it is so important to pray about this constantly. 1 Timothy 6:6–7 tells us that "godliness with contentment is great gain.  For we brought nothing into the world, and we can take nothing out of it."

Use God-given weapons to defeat Satan play

Use God-given weapons to defeat Satan

(Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons)

 

Matthew 6:19–20 also says, "Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy,  and where thieves break in and steal.  But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven,  where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal."

Self Esteem/Worth

Being content is not the only thing that we struggle with in this age of social media. Self-esteem and worth is another important area that can be negatively affected. Hence, the need to see yourself through God's eyes. Once this is done, you can then praise Him because you see that you are fearfully and wonderfully made (Psalm 139:14).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Church member accuses Christ Embassy founder of...bullet
2 Spiritual Warfare 10 Bible verses to help you when Satan attacksbullet
3 Pride 3 Biblical reasons why this is the world's worst sinbullet

Related Articles

Spiritual Warfare 10 Bible verses to help you when Satan attacks
Satan 7 ways to fight and defeat the devil, according to Pope Francis
Satan's Tricks 9 helpful Bible verses to turn to when the Devil tries to tempt you
Satan Pope Francis wants Christians to know exactly who they are dealing with
Satan Is the devil really attacking young people?
Satan Here is how to identify the Devil's voice
Spirituality, Sex Are demons making Christians watch porn?
Pulse List 5 things you need to know about Hell
Hell Fire American Pastor says Satan's place of torment is not real

Religion

17-yr-old pregnant Jehovah's Witness rejects blood transfusion
In Australia 17-year-old pregnant girl rejects blood transfusions because she is a Jehovah's Witness
'Stop pretending to be me online' -RCCG'sPastor Adeboye warns
Pastor Adeboye 'Stop pretending to be me on social media' - RCCG G.O warns
Jehovah's Witness:Serena Williams says no birthdayfor daughter
Jehovah's Witness Serena Williams refuses to celebrate daughter's birthday because of her faith
Pastor Adeboye of RCCG's son, Leke shares 4 pillars of success
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O's son, Leke shares the 4 pillars of success