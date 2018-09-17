Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

See Bishop Oyedepo's powerful blessings for the new week

Bishop Oyedepo Living Faith founder declares powerful blessings for the new week

Claim these prophetic words for this new week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
See Bishop Oyedepo's powerful blessings for the new week play

Bishop Oyedepo makes prophetic declarations for the new week

(facebook/davidoyedepoministries)

Bishop David Oyedepo declares powerful blessings for the new week.

The founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners' Chapel,  shared his covenant blessings via Facebook.

Bishop Oyedepo's powerful blessings for the new week

He spoke against unemployment, career stagnation, curses, sicknesses and every form of affliction.

In his words, "By redemption, you have been re-positioned far above principalities and powers, so you cannot be afflicted. Every spell of unemployment and career stagnation is broken in the name of Jesus! No one will stand against your progress anymore in the name of Jesus! From this day forward, what torments others will never torment you again!

Postby

ALSO READ: Bishop Oyedepo’s latest sermon is all you need this week

"Every curse hanging around your life, today marks the day of your rescue! Today, you are walking free from all curses in Jesus' name! From this day forward, anyone that attempts to curse you shall be destroyed! No curse shall be located around you! God is changing your story! Welcome to the curse and sickness free realm of life! When He blesses, no man can curse; your blessings will not suffer a reversal in Jesus' name!#ItsMyNewDawnEra"

Pastors prophesy for the new week

Other pastors have also shared prophetic words for the new week.

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of the Daystar Christian Center took to Twitter to write: "It is your week to be remembered for good. Everything will fall in place on your behalf. Enjoy Grace!"

 

Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock also shared some words of encouragement. "Get ready for an incredible week. For some of you, the week may be challenging but the incredibility of the week is hidden in the challenges.

 

"Times like this are created for those who are graced. In grace, declare that this is your time - seize it & prosper in it in Jesus name," he wrote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Depression 7 awesome psalms to read when you are strugglingbullet
2 Depression Severe anxiety causes American pastor to commit suicidebullet
3 Feeling Overwhelmed? Hold to these 7 incredible Bible versesbullet

Related Articles

Bishop Oyedepo Tap into Living Faith Founder's blessings for this week
Bishop Oyedepo Here is how Living Faith founder is reacting to "persistent killings"
Pastor Adeboye Every first child needs to listen to RCCG G.O’s latest sermon
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O's son, Leke shares the 4 pillars of success
Bishop Oyedepo Pastor describes Buhari’s government as a failure
Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo Popular preachers react to Plateau killings
Bishop Oyedepo Living Faith founder reveals key to his blessings
Pastor Adeboye, Adefarasin 3 popular pastors who believe tithing is the key to Heaven

Religion

Daddy Freeze blasts Pastor Osteen for not talking about Jesus
Daddy Freeze Religious activist criticises Pastor Joel Osteen for not preaching about Jesus
For Christians: 3 things to do before making decisions
For Christians 3 important things to do before making decisions
Bishop Mike Okonkwo speaks on ongoing religious crisis
Bishop Okonkwo Popular cleric speaks on ongoing religious crisis
Muharram 2018: All you need to know about Islamic New Year
Islamic New Year Thousands of Tijjaniyya sect members celebrate in Bauchi