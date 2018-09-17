See Bishop Oyedepo's powerful blessings for the new week

news

Bishop David Oyedepo declares powerful blessings for the new week.

The founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners' Chapel, shared his covenant blessings via Facebook.

He spoke against unemployment, career stagnation, curses, sicknesses and every form of affliction.

In his words, "By redemption, you have been re-positioned far above principalities and powers, so you cannot be afflicted. Every spell of unemployment and career stagnation is broken in the name of Jesus! No one will stand against your progress anymore in the name of Jesus! From this day forward, what torments others will never torment you again!

"Every curse hanging around your life, today marks the day of your rescue! Today, you are walking free from all curses in Jesus' name! From this day forward, anyone that attempts to curse you shall be destroyed! No curse shall be located around you! God is changing your story! Welcome to the curse and sickness free realm of life! When He blesses, no man can curse; your blessings will not suffer a reversal in Jesus' name!#ItsMyNewDawnEra"

Pastors prophesy for the new week

Other pastors have also shared prophetic words for the new week.

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of the Daystar Christian Center took to Twitter to write: "It is your week to be remembered for good. Everything will fall in place on your behalf. Enjoy Grace!"

Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock also shared some words of encouragement. "Get ready for an incredible week. For some of you, the week may be challenging but the incredibility of the week is hidden in the challenges.

"Times like this are created for those who are graced. In grace, declare that this is your time - seize it & prosper in it in Jesus name," he wrote.