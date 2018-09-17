Pulse.ng logo
Rev Funke Adejumo celebrates 40 yrs of being a born Christian

Rev Adejumo Popular preacher celebrates 40 years of being a born Christian

The female cleric marked it with an Instagram post.

Rev Funke Adejumo celebrates 40 yrs of being a born Christian

Rev Funke Adejumo celebrates 40 years of being a born Christian.

The popular preacher of Agape Christian Ministries, Inc marked the monumental event via her Instagram account.

She wrote: "TODAY, SEPT 14, 2018 MAKES IT EXACTLY 40 YEARS THAT I BECAME A BORN AGAIN CHRISTIAN. I HAD THE HONOR AND PRIVILEGE OF MAKING JESUS CHRIST THE LORD OF MY LIFE. GOD IS REAL! HEAVEN IS IN VIEW! ETERNITY IS TANGIBLE! LIFE DOES NOT END HERE."

Rev Adejumo became a born-again Christian at the age of 14.

In her words, "At 14, I gave my life to Jesus and that was when my life witnessed a turnaround and it has been getting better and better."

ALSO READ: How VP, Yemi Osinbajo became a born-again Christian

Rev Adejumo wants you to give your life to Christ

This post comes after the cleric recently preached about eternity, urging everyone to return to God before the end of the world.

The clip starts with her making an altar call saying, "In case you are here and you are not born again, you don't have a relationship with the Lord, Jesus Christ. It will be my honor to bring you to Calvary, the center of gravity. That is where life essentially begins."

 

Rev Adejumo also extends the call to anyone who may have backslid in their faith journey. She encourages backsliders to come back to God.

"The Lord is coming and a lot of evil things are happening, you need a covering over your life," she concludes.

