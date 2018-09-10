Pulse.ng logo
Rev Funke Adejumo celebrates 34 years with her Godly husband

The lovely couple recently celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary.

  • Published:
(facebook/FunkeFAdejumo)

Rev Funke Adejumo celebrates 34 years with her Godly husband, Pastor Felix Adejumo.

On September 8, the two commemorated their 34th wedding anniversary as husband and wife.

The popular preacher took to social media to honor her loving and Godly husband.

She wrote: "34 years of loving and being loved by one of the most secure and Godly men on Planet earth…. My own treasured Felix Aderemi Ishola Omo Oba Adejumo… Haa Jesus na correct!!! This is my most significant gift from the Lord and I remain eternally grateful…"

 

The next day, the cleric shared another post appreciating everyone for their well wishes.

 

Rev Adejumo's love story

The two met when she was as a student at the University of Ibadan in 1982. At the time, she had received thirteen suitors. Felix Adejumo was the fourteenth person to approach her for marriage.

She told Vanguard that she decided to marry him because she "knew that God preserved me for him." She added, "I thank God that I waited for him."

Rev Adejumo agreed to marry him on September 8, 1982, and they tied the knot on September 8, 1984. After tying the knot, they started the Agape Christian Ministries where he encouraged her to preach. She described how he defended her after her first time on the pulpit.

In her words, "those days, pastors' wives were not supposed to be anything. I remember the first time I mounted the pulpit to preach, somebody walked out of the church, questioning why a woman should be allowed to preach to the congregation. But my husband maintained that being a woman doesn't reduce one to a second-class citizen."

Describing her husband in an interview with Punch, she called him a "Fantastic man of God. I'm tempted to call him an angel but I know he's not because he's human. He's a very secure man who believes that you can rise and allow others to rise too."

 

Their union has been blessed with four biological children, one grandchild, and numerous adopted children.

Watch the video below to see her secrets for a successful marriage.

