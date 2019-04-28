Onaiyekan stated this on Saturday, at the finals of the second edition of the Interfaith Youth Football Competition (IYFC) sponsored by his foundation in Abuja.

He stressed the need for interfaith relations, which he described as paramount to sustaining peaceful coexistence in spite of Nigeria’s socio-cultural diversity.

“We as a people must begin to accept our linguistic, religious and cultural differences as strong bonds for our unity.

“The purpose of this football competition is to bring every Nigerian together as one, irrespective of tribe or religion,” he said.

Babayaro FC of Gwagwalada won the trophy by beating defending champions, Solace FC of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) 4-3 on penalties.

The match ended 1-1 at full time with different chances missed by either side to carry the day.

Solace FC had opened scoring at the 28th minute through Moses Fidelis, but Maxwell Dangana equalised at the 69th minute.

However, the match ended in penalties which saw Solace FC missing two chances and giving Babayaro FC of Gwagwalada an edge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition is geared towards promoting peace and unity among Nigerians, especially youths.