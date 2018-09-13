Religious Tips: How to trust God during financial scarcity

news

It can be so easy to trust God with the 'simple' things in life. Trusting becomes really difficult for some Christians when money is involved. Once there is financial scarcity, some of us keep God aside and look for ways to solve their problems on their own(I know I am definitely guilty of this). However, there is another way, an easier way that involves entrusting every part of your life including your money issues into God's hands .

Here are three major ways to finally stop stressing out and trust God with your financial 'wahala':

Take it to God

Psalm 55:22 says to "Cast your cares on the lord and he will sustain you…" Mathew 11:28 adds, "Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."

Matthew 7:11 takes things a step further by saying "So if you who are evil know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your father in heaven give good things to those who ask him!" All these verses are saying the same thing - trust God with your issues because He is overqualified to handle them.

This is the great thing about being a Christian, a Child of God and a member of God's family. It is knowing you have someone looking out for you. Anyone fortunate enough to have great parents, family members or friends knows that beautiful, amazing feeling of knowing that you have people you can always run to. If we can feel that way about mere mortals, how much more God the maker of the entire Universe who is able and WILLING to do exceedingly and abundantly above all you could even think to ask for (Ephesians 3:20).

ALSO READ: Worrying does nothing but steal your peace

Change your perspective

Rather than allowing your money issues cause you to worry, first change your mindset. See financial scarcity as an opportunity to really let go and grow your faith in God. You do this by filling your mind with God's promises and reminding yourself of what really matters - God. A great verse to hold on to is Second Corinthians 8 which says, "God will generously provide all you need. Then you will always have everything you need and plenty left over to share with others." Make God the focus not your problems (2 Corinthians 4:18). If you let it, your financial issues could be all you need to grow closer to God.

Be joyful, thankful and content

Luke 12:22–31: "And he said to his disciples, "Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat, nor about your body, what you will put on. For life is more than food, and the body more than clothing. Consider the ravens: they neither sow nor reap, they have neither storehouse nor barn, and yet God feeds them. Of how much more value are you than the birds! And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life? If then you are not able to do as small a thing as that, why are you anxious about the rest? …"

Choosing to trust God doesn't mean complaining or being sad until He changes the situation, it means deciding to see the blessings you currently have. It means praising God in the hallway as you hopefully wait for a door to open. Philippians 4:6: "Do not fret or have any anxiety about anything, but in every circumstance and in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, continue to make your wants known to God. And God's peace which transcends all understanding shall guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus."

Lastly, be content as you trust God for "godliness with contentment is great gain"(First Timothy 6:6). Emulate Apostle Paul who told the early Christians, "I know how to live on almost nothing or with everything. I have learned the secret of living in every situation, whether it is with a full stomach or empty, with plenty or little. For I can do everything through Christ, who gives me strength" (Philippians 4:12–13). He was able to say this because He trusted God as you can see in verse 19 which says, "And this same God who takes care of me will supply all your needs from his glorious riches, which have been given to us in Christ Jesus."