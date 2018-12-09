Pulse.ng logo
RCCG Holy Ghost Congress ends, members get fresh oil anointments

RCCG Holy Ghost Congress ends, members get fresh oil anointments

The Congress, which started on Dec. 3 with theme: “Glory Ahead”, ended with eating the “lord’s  supper” and anointing of members on night of Dec. 8.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor Adeboye: Daddy G.O shows off his piano playing skills play RCCG Holy Ghost Congress ends, members get fresh oil anointments (twitter/PastorEAAdeboye)

Members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God ended their 2018 Holy Ghost Congress by  receiving fresh oil anointing, led by the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his co-pastors.

Preaching on the title  “Fresh oil” to end the programme, the General Overseer, said it was important to receive fresh oil to  keep the holy fire burning.

You need the fresh oil when the old oil is no longer effective, with this anointing God will restore power in you.

 “You will be able to speak  words  that will make the enemies tremble, destroy curses and evil weapons, do wondrous things and actualise your dreams.

He, however, prayed that the Glory of God will no longer be ahead but it will  begin to manifest immediately.

“God will put you on your throne and you will begin to reign, any curse that remains in your life will be destroyed now, and God will silence all your mockers, ” he prayed.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that millions of members were seen being anointed by the overseer and his co-pastors.

it also reports that the RCCG new auditorium has 12 million sitting  capacity on a three kilometre Square auditorium situated at  Shimawa village.

Adeboye revealed the number of babies that were born at the Redeemers Maternity Home in the camp during the six days spiritual events as 49, includinh 27 boys 22 girls

He thanked the members  for attending the programme and also took out time to appreciate his ministers both  local and international delegates, choristers and instrumentalists.

