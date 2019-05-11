Buhari, represented by the Wife of Nasarawa State Governor, Dr Mairo Al-Makura, gave the advice at the 25th Annual Ramadan Lecture and Special Prayer for the Nation, organised by Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, Abuja Branch.

The theme of the annual lecture is,” Leadership and Follower-ship: Islamic Perspective.”

She said that prayer is a solution to all societal malady, especially during Ramadan period in which God answers the prayers of believers every second.

Buhari also enjoined parents to instill good virtues in their children at the early stage of their lives, adding that good parental upbringing is panacea for curtailing incidence of social vices in the society.

She also stressed the need for parents to inculcate the spirit of love, patience, understanding and tolerance in their children to ensure peace and tranquility in the country.

Buhari commended the leadership and members of Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria for championing the course of peace and its sustenance through programmes such as the annual Ramadan lecture.

Sheikh Muhydeen Bello, Guest Lecturer and Chairman, Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, Northern States Council of Missioners, urged leaders to imbibe the culture of honesty and truth and accept to be told the truth at all times.

Bello also enjoined followers to be law abiding by respecting the constituted authority and live in peace and harmony with their neighbours irrespective of their cultural, religious and political difference.

Alhaji AbdulRasheed Oyetunji, Chairman, Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, Abuja Branch, said there is consensus among most Nigerians that leadership is the major challenge confronting the country.

Oyetunji, who said that no leadership can be successful without efficient and effective fellowership, urged Muslims to support the current administration without being sycophantic to enable it succeed.

“Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria as a religion body will continue to pray for a better country and a better tomorrow.

“We believe in the efficacy of prayer, no doubt but even Islam preaches about work and prayer.

“This is why we believe that we need to go beyond prayers to confront the challenges holding back Nigeria as a country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the end of the lecture a special prayer was offered for sustained peace and end of all challenges confronting the country.