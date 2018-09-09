Pride: 3 Biblical reasons why this is the world's worst sin

news

Everyone has struggled with pride at one point or another but did you know that this is the worst sin in the world? Don't believe me? Here are three major Biblical reasons why pride is the world's worst sin:

It is the first sin

Pride is the original sin. Because of this particular sin, Lucifer started a rebellion in Heaven which led to him being thrown out of heaven into hell (See Ezekiel 28:17 and Isaiah 14:12–15).

It is the basis of all sin

As the original sin, it lays the foundation for every single sin. Pride can be found in anything from lying, cheating, to killing. Every sin starts with us thinking or saying, 'I know better than God' or 'my way is better.' Thoughts like these or however yours go has pride written all over it. You may not have realized that sin, no matter how big or small it is, comes from a prideful place.

No wonder God hates it so much. Proverbs 8:13 (ESV) reads, "The fear of the Lord is hatred of evil. Pride and arrogance and the way of evil and perverted speech I hate."

It displaces God

Where there is pride, there is no room for God. This is seen in Psalm 10:4 (ESV) which says, "In the pride of his face the wicked does not seek him; all his thoughts are, "There is no God."

As you can see, pride is the worst sin of all but sadly it is the least discussed thing in church.

As Thomas A. Tarrants, III perfectly puts it, "One hears surprisingly little from church or parachurch leaders about either of these subjects [pride & humility]. In fact, what throughout history has been recognized as the deadliest of vices is now almost celebrated as a virtue in our culture."

But let us remember, "A day is coming when human pride will be ended and human arrogance destroyed. Then the LORD alone will be exalted." (Isaiah 2:11)