Amalambu gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia, on Wednesday.

The cleric, who was also the General Overseer of Christ Generation Ministry, spoke against the rising agitations in the nation and urged Nigerians to resort to prayer rather than violence for solution.

He said, “people have been agitating that we should get guns, fight and kill, but as a minister of God the gospel I preach is not to destroy life, rather it is to save it.

“I will advise Christians and Nigerians to pray. There is nothing God cannot do. He will deliver this nation only if we pray. Nigeria is one nation, we should uphold it until God says otherwise.

“We should pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders for them to succeed in governance. I know every leader has good intentions to leave a legacy,” he said.

Amalambu further urged Nigerians to support the government by paying their taxes as well as performing other civic responsibilities so that God would quickly answer their prayers.

“When somebody is evading tax and he says he is praying, such prayer cannot be answered because it is in insincerity,” he admonished.

He, however, advised the President to have a listening ear, adding that the agitations nationwide were as a result of unfulfilled expectations.

“It is not an issue of force. There should be a panel to look into the agitations of those people and attend to it,” the cleric said.

Amalambu, who was also the Abia coordinator, National Anti-Corruption Volunteer Corps of Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), urged Nigerians to support the President in his fight against corruption.

He said that corruption had been enculturised in our system, but expressed the commission’s resolve to continue the crusade against the menace.