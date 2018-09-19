Pope Francis says sex is an amazing gift from God, not a taboo

news

Pope Francis says sex is an amazing gift from God, not a bad thing.

Crux reports that the leader of the Roman Catholic church made this statement while talking to a group of young people from the Diocese of Grenoble-Vienne in France on September 17, 2018.

This was his response when 16-year-old Manon asked him what to do in a world that with "different opinions" and |desecrates" the human body.

Why sex is a good thing, according to Pope Francis

According to the transcript released by the Vatican press office, the pope replied by sharing his thoughts on sex and sexuality in general.

He said, "Sexuality, sex, is a gift of God. Not taboo." The pope added, "Love between a man and a woman when it is passionate, it leads you to give your life forever. Forever. And to give it with your body and soul."

Talking about sexuality in general, the Holy Father noted that men and women were made in God's image, adding that when they come together in marriage they become "one flesh; this is the grandeur of sexuality. And one must talk about sexuality like this and one must live sexuality like this, in this dimension of love between a man and a woman for life."

Pope Francis also accounted for human weakness or spiritual failings which he says is the reason there is such a thing as "objectified sexuality, detached from love and used for amusement" instead of "the very beautiful way" that God intended.

In the same vein, the pope went on to condemn pornography as being part of an "industry of lies," an industry "of sexuality detached from love."

In spite of these issues, the Holy Father reminded the young people that sexuality when used in the way God intended it, "is great," encouraging them to "safeguard it well and prepare for that love."

The Holy Father also responded to questions on helping the poor, evangelization, and living one's faith in the modern world.

He was asked about the Catholic church's place in an increasingly secular world. "Why make an effort in an institution that sometimes seems to me pointless" and has lost its place, the young man asked.

Responding, the pope noted that belonging to the church means belonging to "a person, to Jesus," not an institution. "It's about following Jesus," he maintained, not the "social consequences, if the church is big or if it is small. No. Jesus. To follow him when things are easy, when the church thrives, and follow him during the times in which the church is in crisis."