Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar offers a solution to depression

Pastor Sam Adeyemi offers a much-needed solution to depression.

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre shared this in a sermon that was recently uploaded on his Twitter page.

He starts off by noting that depression can be caused by comparison. His solution is for everyone to stop comparing themselves to others.

In his words, "there are some people today that are sad, depressed because they are busy comparing themselves with other people."

Pastor Adeyemi goes on to explain the need for people to set their own standards instead of relying on the ones set by others.

He says, "Some people can not be happy because somebody else is setting the standards for them of how somebody should look. Somebody else is defining beauty for them."

The Daystar Pastor's post was captioned: "Comparing yourself to others is an act of violence against your unique self. You are perfect for your assignment. Who's setting standards for you?"

Fast Facts on Pastor Adeyemi

The popular cleric recently achieved a major career goal by gracing the cover of The Strategic Leadership Supplement to the September 2018 edition of Forbes Africa.

This is after he bagged a Ph.D. in Strategic Leadership from the Regent University in the US in May 2018.

Pastor Adeyemi is also the President of Success Power International, Daystar Leadership Academy, a motivational speaker, much sought after speaker and author of several books including the best selling - "Parable Of Dollars and Success Is Who You Are."

He is happily married to the equally exceptional Pastor Adenike Adeyemi and father to three lovely children.