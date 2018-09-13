Pastor Sam Adeyemi achieves huge career goal 17 years later

news

The remarkable Man of God, Pastor Sam Adeyemi has achieved a huge career goal 17 years after he first shared it.

In 2001, the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre declared this particular milestone. In his words, "My (Career) goal in 15–20 years is to be among the top 1% in my field of expertise in the world."

Its been 17 years later and it looks like this has finally come true for the popular cleric. He recently graced The Strategic Leadership Supplement to the September 2018 edition of Forbes Africa.

Earlier this month, he launched the Sam Adeyemi Global Leadership Consultancy (SAGLC). The purpose - "raising high impact leaders."

In May 2018, he bagged a Ph.D . in Strategic Leadership from the Regent University in the US. The excited cleric took to social media on Sunday, May 13, 2018, to share the good news.

In addition to being a well-respected Pastor and now Doctor of Strategic Leadership (DSL), he is also the President of Success Power International and President of Daystar Leadership Academy, a leadership school for business owners and ministers.

Pastor Adeyemi is a motivational speaker, much sought after speaker and author of several books including the best selling - "Parable Of Dollars and Success Is Who You Are."

On the home front, he is happily married to the equally exceptional Pastor Adenike Adeyemi and father to three lovely children.

Kudos to Pastor Adeyemi for meeting his career goals and so much more.

