Pastor Oyemade: What to do when you are faced with challenges

Here is what to do when you are faced with challenges, according to Pastor Poju Oyemade.

The Senior Pastor of the Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos state took to Instagram on September 25, 2018, to share 10 tips for crisis management.

What to do when you are faced with challenges

Tagging his first post; '10 things to do in a crisis', he asked people to always acknowledge the different times and then put themselves under God.

In his words, "We saw our lives go through different seasons in a cycle. To every season there is a way you organize yourself under God to reap maximum benefits. (Jer 8:7)"

Pastor Oyemade's second tip is to discern what's going on in the spiritual realm. The third thing to do is giving God all glory, followed by his advice to keep praising God.

He wrote: "4. Give God thanks for whatever you have in your hands today. To him who says he has shall more be given and to him who says, "I have not" even that which he has shall be taken. Your future lies in what your hand has access to today. Everything has potential and thanking God for whatever it is will release the capital locked within it. (Mark 8:6)"

His fifth tip is to never lose hope while the sixth thing to do is to declare God's promises.

In his words: "6. Open your mouth wide and declare the promises God gives you about the future. He will say to you hidden, bold, big and powerful things in the scriptures. Place his words on your lips throughout the process. In a time of crisis, we lose control over our situation and this gives God room to come in and guide our affairs. He does this through our tongue; He places his word on our lips and by that guides us through the storms to His planned destination. (Psalm 81:1–6)"

Pastor Oyemade shared the remaining four tips in a second post. He asked people to look up to their elders for guidance, rely on God's strength, not their weaknesses, serve God and finally pray for God's help.

He wrote: "7. Open up to an elder. Let in people who have gone ahead into your life. Read their books with the intention of learning. Without knowledge from the older generation, there is no chance of fulfilling your mandate in your own generation. (Num 10:31)"

8. Turn your weakness into His strength. You do this by rejoicing in the supposed negative things that have happened to you. By this, you remove the sting of death and the power of God flows through that area. (2Corinth: 6–13)

9. Cease from focussing on yourself but rather launch out into the service of God and your fellow man. Find out how you can be useful to God by asking Him and then praying also that you may become one who helps rather than sitting and seeking for help. Prayerfully find those in need of what you have and help them. (2Corinth 8:1–4)

10. Pray for fresh oil upon your head. Creative ideas, light, new pathways this is the table He has prepared for you in the presence of your enemies which causes your cup to run over. (Psalm 23)"

Fast Facts on Pastor Oyemade

He is the Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos, founded in March 30, 1994.

The pastor is also the convenor of the Platform Nigeria, and host of summits like the Annual Conference “WAFBEC” and Financial and Business Seminars.