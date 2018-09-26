Pulse.ng logo
Pastor Oyemade: What to do when you are faced with challenges

Pastor Poju Oyemade Here is what to do when you are faced with challenges

The popular cleric has shared 10 tips for handling crisis properly.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor Oyemade: What to do when you are faced with challenges play

According to the church's website, "Pastor Poju is a teacher of the Word."

(insightsforliving)

Here is what to do when you are faced with challenges, according to Pastor Poju Oyemade.

The Senior Pastor of the Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos state took to Instagram on September 25, 2018, to share 10 tips for crisis management.

What to do when you are faced with challenges

Tagging his first post; '10 things to do in a crisis', he asked people to always acknowledge the different times and then put themselves under God.

In his words, "We saw our lives go through different seasons in a cycle. To every season there is a way you organize yourself under God to reap maximum benefits. (Jer 8:7)"

Pastor Oyemade's second tip is to discern what's going on in the spiritual realm. The third thing to do is giving God all glory, followed by his advice to keep praising God.

View this post on Instagram

10 things to do in a crisis Last Sunday we examined times and seasons, knowing what to do. 1. We saw our lives go through different seasons in a cycle. To every season there is a way you organize yourself under God to reap maximum benefits. (Jer 8:7) 2. There is a season where things kind of shut down at a level. Somethings are still going on but the person who is living according to his integrity in truth knows things have changed in the realm of the spirit. What do you do in such times, some call it stagnancy others crisis. (1Chron 16:29) 3. First of all, cultivate the habit of giving God the glory for everything that has happened in your life thus far. It is a time to minister unto the Lord. Go over your entire life; build an altar of worship where the memory of some huge advantage occurred in your life. Understand and practice God being your source for every good thing in you. (1Chron 16:29) 4. Give God thanks for whatever you have in your hands today. To him who says he has shall more be given and to him who says, "I have not" even that which he has shall be taken. Your future lies in what your hand has access to today. Everything has potential and thanking God for whatever it is will release the capital locked within it. (Mark 8:6) 5. Praise Him for what lies in your future, what He is bringing to you. Never give up on your praises. Your sacrifice of praise places your feet in motion heading towards God's ultimate plan. Hold fast your confidence about your future by rejoicing continually in the hope of better things to come. (Heb 3:6) 6. Open your mouth wide and declare the promises God gives you about the future. He will say to you hidden, bold, big and powerful things in the scriptures. Place his words on your lips throughout the process. In a time of crisis, we lose control over our situation and this gives God room to come in and guide our affairs. He does this through our tongue; He places his word on our lips and by that guides us through the storms to His planned destination. (Psalm 81:1-6) To be cont'd

A post shared by Pastor Poju Oyemade (@pastorpoju) on

 

He wrote: "4. Give God thanks for whatever you have in your hands today. To him who says he has shall more be given and to him who says, "I have not" even that which he has shall be taken. Your future lies in what your hand has access to today. Everything has potential and thanking God for whatever it is will release the capital locked within it. (Mark 8:6)"

ALSO READ: Pastor Oyemade shares the key to having a blessed life

His fifth tip is to never lose hope while the sixth thing to do is to declare God's promises.

In his words: "6. Open your mouth wide and declare the promises God gives you about the future. He will say to you hidden, bold, big and powerful things in the scriptures. Place his words on your lips throughout the process. In a time of crisis, we lose control over our situation and this gives God room to come in and guide our affairs. He does this through our tongue; He places his word on our lips and by that guides us through the storms to His planned destination. (Psalm 81:1–6)"

Pastor Oyemade shared the remaining four tips in a second post. He asked people to look up to their elders for guidance, rely on God's strength, not their weaknesses, serve God and finally pray for God's help.

He wrote: "7. Open up to an elder. Let in people who have gone ahead into your life. Read their books with the intention of learning. Without knowledge from the older generation, there is no chance of fulfilling your mandate in your own generation. (Num 10:31)"

View this post on Instagram

Concluding part of the 10 things you should do when on crisis. Excerpts from last Sunday's message. 7. Open up to an elder. Let in people who have gone ahead into your life. Read their books with the intention of learning. Without knowledge from the older generation, there is no chance of fulfilling your mandate in your own generation. (Num 10:31) 8. Turn your weakness into His strength. You do this by rejoicing in the supposed negative things that have happened to you. By this, you remove the sting of death and the power of God flows through that area. (2Corinth: 6-13) 9. Cease from focussing on yourself but rather launch out into the service of God and your fellow man. Find out how you can be useful to God by asking Him and then praying also that you may become one who helps rather than sitting and seeking for help. Prayerfully find those in need of what you have and help them. (2Corinth 8:1-4) 10. Pray for fresh oil upon your head. Creative ideas, light, new pathways this is the table He has prepared for you in the presence of your enemies which causes your cup to run over. (Psalm 23)

A post shared by Pastor Poju Oyemade (@pastorpoju) on

 

8. Turn your weakness into His strength. You do this by rejoicing in the supposed negative things that have happened to you. By this, you remove the sting of death and the power of God flows through that area. (2Corinth: 6–13)

9. Cease from focussing on yourself but rather launch out into the service of God and your fellow man. Find out how you can be useful to God by asking Him and then praying also that you may become one who helps rather than sitting and seeking for help. Prayerfully find those in need of what you have and help them. (2Corinth 8:1–4)

10. Pray for fresh oil upon your head. Creative ideas, light, new pathways this is the table He has prepared for you in the presence of your enemies which causes your cup to run over. (Psalm 23)"

Fast Facts on Pastor Oyemade

He is the Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos, founded in March 30, 1994.

Pastor Poju's church play

Pastor Poju's church

(twitter/CovenantCCentre)

 

The pastor is also the convenor of the Platform Nigeria, and host of summits like the Annual Conference “WAFBEC” and Financial and Business Seminars.

The Man of God is married to Mrs. Toyin Oyemade. The two just celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

