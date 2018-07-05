Pastor Funke Adejuwon asks for $1000 dollars, Freeze reacts

news

Daddy Freeze reacts to Pastor Funke Adejuwon asking church members for $1000 dollars each.

In an Instagram clip, uploaded by the Cool FM OAP and convenor of the free the sheeple movement , the popular preacher is seen asking 20 people to sow this seed.

"I want 20 people to sow a seed of $1000 dollars each," she says before promising "another level of clean money and surprise wealth."

Freeze reacts

This request did not sit well with the well known religious commentator, who shared his opinion via his social media account.

In his words, "Chai, can you hear this woman??? She said "I want 20 people to sow a seed of $1000 dollars each" THERE IS NOWHERE IN THE BIBLE WHERE CHRISTIANS WERE ASKED TO SOW SEEDS of money by Jesus or his disciples, NOWHERE!

"The 'giving' the Christians are encouraged to do, goes to the poor; NOT TO PASTORS OR CHURCHES! Read Mat25:32–41. Is she a Lamba Queen?"

ALSO READ: “Let's be careful where we pick our doctrines from” — Daddy Freeze

Between Daddy Freeze and Pastor Adejuwon

This is not the first time the controversial personality has reacted to the popular cleric's preaching.

On April 15, 2018, he uploaded a clip of the female preacher making a joke and insinuating that certain women cannot be sent away by their husbands.

Freeze reacted by writing, "WTF??? Is this a sermon???◄ 1 Corinthians 14:34 ►[NIV] Women should remain silent in the churches. They are not allowed to speak, but must be in submission, as the law says….."

This is after the female preacher referred to an unnamed person believed to be Freeze as a fool and an idiot.

"Don't listen to any idiot telling you what to do about your money on the internet. Hear me. I mean that statement idiot because anybody that is against the scriptures is a fool, that is what the bible says," she says in a video shared online on April 4, 2018.