Pastor Funke Adejuwon asks for $1000 dollars, Freeze reacts

The OAP uploaded a video of Pastor Adejuwon asking for a seed from 20 people.
In an Instagram clip, uploaded by the Cool FM OAP and convenor of the free the sheeple movement, the popular preacher is seen asking 20 people to sow this seed.
"I want 20 people to sow a seed of $1000 dollars each," she says before promising "another level of clean money and surprise wealth."
This request did not sit well with the well known religious commentator, who shared his opinion via his social media account.
In his words, "Chai, can you hear this woman??? She said "I want 20 people to sow a seed of $1000 dollars each" THERE IS NOWHERE IN THE BIBLE WHERE CHRISTIANS WERE ASKED TO SOW SEEDS of money by Jesus or his disciples, NOWHERE!
"The 'giving' the Christians are encouraged to do, goes to the poor; NOT TO PASTORS OR CHURCHES! Read Mat25:32–41. Is she a Lamba Queen?"
This is not the first time the controversial personality has reacted to the popular cleric's preaching.
On April 15, 2018, he uploaded a clip of the female preacher making a joke and insinuating that certain women cannot be sent away by their husbands.
Freeze reacted by writing, "WTF??? Is this a sermon???◄ 1 Corinthians 14:34 ►[NIV] Women should remain silent in the churches. They are not allowed to speak, but must be in submission, as the law says….."
This is after the female preacher referred to an unnamed person believed to be Freeze as a fool and an idiot.
"Don't listen to any idiot telling you what to do about your money on the internet. Hear me. I mean that statement idiot because anybody that is against the scriptures is a fool, that is what the bible says," she says in a video shared online on April 4, 2018.
Does this salty woman have a husband? If she does, I cringe in utter disdain at the mere thought of what he might be going through. - Listen to her speak in such fungating bewilderment, as she defends her mindless doctrine with sentiments and emotions. - The scriptures??? Which scriptures? Where? In the book of Ayelala or Amadi oha? - Let me shut her up with some real scriptures! - 1 Corinthians 14:34 [NIV] Women should remain silent in the churches. They are not allowed to speak, but must be in submission, as the law says..... - When did people like these become the brand ambassadors of our faith? When did such obtuse ignorance become our culture? - She says even if an angel told her otherwise, she will still tithe. Poor souls who allow her kind to lead them to Satan. - Tithing is the Law (MATTHEW 23:23) and the law has been fulfilled by Jesus and regarded as sinful if you attempt to continue in it, but what does she know? Does she even read the Bible, let alone study it? - Let me tell you all, tithing is the Law and obeying the law is foolish, sinful and carries a curse, it cuts you off from Jesus and removes you from the grace. Any one teaching the law, is leading you to HELL! ~FRZ - #FreeTheSheeple - Galatians 2 [14] When I saw that they were not following the truth of the gospel message, I said to Peter in front of all the others, #emo#4oCc##Since you, a Jew by birth, have discarded the Jewish laws and are living like a Gentile, why are you now trying to make these Gentiles follow the Jewish traditions? [15] #emo#4oCc##You and I are Jews by birth, not #emo#4oCY##sinners#emo#4oCZ## like the Gentiles. [16] Yet we know that a person is made right with God by faith in Jesus Christ, not by obeying the law. And we have believed in Christ Jesus, so that we might be made right with God because of our faith in Christ, not because we have obeyed the law. For no one will ever be made right with God by obeying the law.#emo#4oCd##d [17] But suppose we seek to be made right with God through faith in Christ and then we are found guilty because we have abandoned the law. Would that mean Christ has led us into sin? Absolutely not! [18] Rather, I am a sinner if I rebuild the old system of law I already tore down.
Freeze reacted on Instagram and with a Youtube video titled 'Teaching Funke Adejumo The Truth About Tithes.'