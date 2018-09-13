Pulse.ng logo
Pastor Ashimolowo tells church to sow between $1000 & $5000

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo 'Sow between $1000 and $5000 for divine favor' - Popular cleric preaches

In a newly uploaded video, the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre urges congregation to sow "a seed that stretches."

The Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre made this demand in an Instagram video uploaded by Daddy Freeze.

In the clip, the popular cleric encourages the congregation to sow a large seed in order to change levels. "Listen, do not a seed that is convenient, choose the one that stretches," he says.

According to him, sowing between $1000 to $5000 will result in a new connection in the sower's business, marriage, destiny, and general favor.

 

ALSO READ: 3 popular Nigerian pastors who believe in seed sowing

Daddy Freeze reacts

The Cool FM OAP and convenor of the Free the Nation in Christ Online Church has responded to Pastor Ashimolowo's demand.

Freeze took to Instagram to share his thoughts by mocking the cleric. He said: "The farmers are back looking for seeds to plant. Choose a seed that stretches."

 

Continuing, he made reference to the high rate of poverty in the country noting that this is proof that seed sowing is not the key to wealth.

In his words, "China, a predominantly Buddhist nation, where Christianity is strictly regulated, has the most billionaires in the world, a total of 819 billionaires in dollars, while Nigeria, with 4 Churches on every street has less than 5 billionaires in dollars.

"If seed sewing were a prerequisite to being rich, Nigeria should have the most billionaires on earth, instead, we have become the poverty capital of the world, with 20million more people living in extreme poverty than India."

Freeze is a well known religious critic, who has been on a war against pastors who prey on the poor with his #free the sheeple movement since 2016.

