Pastor Adeboye shares powerful prophecies in throwback video

Watch Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye share some powerful prophecies in this throwback video.

In a recently uploaded Facebook video, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) makes some prophetic declarations.

The clip starts off with the cleric saying, "The Lord said, 'there is someone here that each time we raise our hands over our heads to wave, you wish you can raise your hand also.'"

He goes on to say, "The Lord asked me to tell you, 'you can raise your hand now.'"

The video ends with more powerful declarations from the RCCG G.O, fondly known as Daddy G.O.

Pastor Adeboye preaches some more

In another Facebook post, the popular preacher drops some major teachings concerning Jesus and divine authority.

He writes, "Jesus has made us custodians of the Master Key so we can open doors that the enemy has shut and shut doors that the enemy has opened. He has given us the Master Key so we can be agents of breakthrough, healing, deliverance, testimonies, miracles and divine blessing. We have been given the key so we can do greater works than our Lord Jesus Christ did."

"I pray that we would all be worthy custodians of the Master Key in the Name of Jesus," he concluded.