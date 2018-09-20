Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Pastor Adeboye shares powerful prophecies in throwback video

Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O shares powerful prophecies in throwback video

On this throwback Thursday, we have the good fortune to see an old clip of the popular preacher.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor Adeboye shares powerful prophecies in throwback video play

Pastor Adeboye is the G.O of RCCG

(dailypost)

Watch Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye share some powerful prophecies in this throwback video.

In a recently uploaded Facebook video, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) makes some prophetic declarations.

The clip starts off with the cleric saying, "The Lord said, 'there is someone here that each time we raise our hands over our heads to wave, you wish you can raise your hand also.'"

He goes on to say, "The Lord asked me to tell you, 'you can raise your hand now.'"

The video ends with more powerful declarations from the RCCG G.O, fondly known as Daddy G.O.

Postby

ALSO READ: Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke shares the 4 pillars of success

Pastor Adeboye preaches some more

In another Facebook post, the popular preacher drops some major teachings concerning Jesus and divine authority.

He writes, "Jesus has made us custodians of the Master Key so we can open doors that the enemy has shut and shut doors that the enemy has opened. He has given us the Master Key so we can be agents of breakthrough, healing, deliverance, testimonies, miracles and divine blessing. We have been given the key so we can do greater works than our Lord Jesus Christ did."

Postby

 

"I pray that we would all be worthy custodians of the Master Key in the Name of Jesus," he concluded.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Depression 7 awesome psalms to read when you are strugglingbullet
2 Pastor W.F Kumuyi Daddy Freeze praises Deeper Life founder for wanting...bullet
3 Spiritual Warfare 10 Bible verses to help you when Satan attacksbullet

Related Articles

Pastor Adeboye 'Stop pretending to be me on social media' - RCCG G.O warns
Pastor Adeboye How to silence your mockers, according to RCCG G.O
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O's son, Leke shares the 4 pillars of success
Pastor Adeboye Cancer survivor thanks Daddy G.O's God for powerful miracle
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O prophesies about killings in Nigeria
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O warns preachers to stop using Satan's power
Pastor Adeboye Lady wears a picture of RCCG G.O around her neck
Pastor Adeboye, Adefarasin 3 popular pastors who believe tithing is the key to Heaven

Religion

Chris Pratt: Hollywood actor opens up about Christian faith
Chris Pratt Hollywood actor opens up about his Christian faith
Prophet T.b. Joshua of SCOAN has an important marriage advice
Prophet T.b. Joshua SCOAN leader shares an important marriage advice
Prophet Rufus Phala makes church members drink bleach
In South Africa Prophet Rufus Phala makes church members drink bleach
Pope Francis says sex is an amazing gift from God, not a taboo
Pope Francis 'Sex is an amazing gift from God, not a bad thing' - Holy Father
X
Advertisement