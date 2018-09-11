Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Pastor Adeboye of RCCG's son, Leke shares 4 pillars of success

Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O's son, Leke shares the 4 pillars of success

He made this revelation in an Instagram post.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor Adeboye of RCCG's son, Leke shares 4 pillars of success play

Pastor Adeboye;s son, Leke shares 4 pillars of success

(akpraise)

Pastor Enoch Adeboye's son, Leke shares the four pillars of success.

Earlier today (September 10, 2018), the last son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) took to Instagram to share this revelation.

According to him, the four pillars of success in life are vision, determination, hard work, and perseverance.

 

Last week, Leke shared more tips on how to attain success. He wrote:

ALSO READ: Pastor Adeboye's son and Daddy Freeze trade insults on social media

Fast Facts on Leke Adeboye

He recently became an ordained pastor. He shared the news via social media noting that this new position is not for decoration adding that it is a big deal.

 

Leke Adeboye is also a member of The Redeemed Christian Church (RCCG) Worldwide The Youth and Young Adults Ministry Executive Board. He holds a bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering and a Masters in Engineering Project Management.

He is married to Mrs. Titilope Adeboye. They are blessed with three children.

Postby

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Church member accuses Christ Embassy founder of...bullet
2 Spiritual Warfare 10 Bible verses to help you when Satan attacksbullet
3 Pride 3 Biblical reasons why this is the world's worst sinbullet

Related Articles

Pastor Adeboye 'Stop asking the church for money', RCCG G.O's son says, Daddy Freeze reacts
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O's son and Daddy Freeze trade insults on social media
Pastor Adeboye Daddy G.O turns 76 today!
Bishop Oyedepo, Adeboye 3 times our favorite preachers' kids caused major controversies
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O's son, popular preachers defend Rev Funke Adejumo
Pastor Adeboye Every first child needs to listen to RCCG G.O’s latest sermon
Rev Funke Adejumo Popular preacher is back with an encouraging sermon on divine blessings

Religion

Jehovah's Witness:Serena Williams says no birthdayfor daughter
Jehovah's Witness Serena Williams refuses to celebrate daughter's birthday because of her faith
In China: Chinese authorities continue to persecute churches
In China Chinese authorities continue to persecute churches, burn Bibles
Muharram 2018: All you need to know about Islamic New Year
Muharram 2018 Everything you need to know about Islamic New Year
Rev Funke Adejumo celebrates 34 years with her Godly husband
Rev Funke Adejumo Popular preacher celebrates 34 years with her Godly husband