Pastor Adeboye of RCCG's son, Leke shares 4 pillars of success

news

Pastor Enoch Adeboye's son, Leke shares the four pillars of success.

Earlier today (September 10, 2018), the last son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) took to Instagram to share this revelation.

According to him, the four pillars of success in life are vision, determination, hard work, and perseverance.

Last week, Leke shared more tips on how to attain success. He wrote:

ALSO READ: Pastor Adeboye's son and Daddy Freeze trade insults on social media

Fast Facts on Leke Adeboye

He recently became an ordained pastor. He shared the news via social media noting that this new position is not for decoration adding that it is a big deal.

Leke Adeboye is also a member of The Redeemed Christian Church (RCCG) Worldwide The Youth and Young Adults Ministry Executive Board. He holds a bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering and a Masters in Engineering Project Management.

He is married to Mrs. Titilope Adeboye. They are blessed with three children.