Pastor Adeboye: Daddy G.O shows off his piano playing skills

news

For many, Pastor Enoch Adeboye is simply a beloved pastor. Turns out the cleric, fondly referred to as Daddy G.O, is also a skilled pianist.

On September 22, 2018, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) showed off his piano playing skills online.

The clip shows him playing a popular church hymn called 'Stand up! stand up for Jesus.' It was captioned: "If you stand up for Jesus here on earth, when you need and get to heaven, JESUS will stand for you! @thehgservice"

ALSO READ: 12 most remarkable Men of God from 1960 till now

Nathaniel Bassey hails Pastor Adeboye

The RCCG G.O has been praised by the popular gospel artist.

He reposted the video with the caption: "Is this beautiful or what? Amazing… I have said it time without number, that preachers with a musical inclination always have something more special …."

Bassey also took the opportunity to shade his fellow artists writing, "And by the way if you are a singer and you can't play any music instrument, receive Mercy in Jesus' name."