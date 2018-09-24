Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Pastor Adeboye: Daddy G.O shows off his piano playing skills

Pastor Adeboye Daddy G.O shows off his piano playing skills

The popular preacher displayed his prowess in a recent Instagram video.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor Adeboye: Daddy G.O shows off his piano playing skills play Pastor Adeboye is a multi-talented preacher (twitter/PastorEAAdeboye)

For many, Pastor Enoch Adeboye is simply a beloved pastor. Turns out the cleric, fondly referred to as Daddy G.O, is also a skilled pianist.

On September 22, 2018, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) showed off his piano playing skills online.

The clip shows him playing a popular church hymn called 'Stand up! stand up for Jesus.' It was captioned: "If you stand up for Jesus here on earth, when you need and get to heaven, JESUS will stand for you! @thehgservice"

ALSO READ: 12 most remarkable Men of God from 1960 till now

Nathaniel Bassey hails Pastor Adeboye

The RCCG G.O has been praised by the popular gospel artist.

He reposted the video with the caption: "Is this beautiful or what? Amazing… I have said it time without number, that preachers with a musical inclination always have something more special …."

Bassey also took the opportunity to shade his fellow artists writing, "And by the way if you are a singer and you can't play any music instrument, receive Mercy in Jesus' name."

 

Skills like this make Pastor Adeboye a one of a kind preacher!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Spiritual Warfare 10 Bible verses to help you when Satan attacksbullet
2 Depression 7 awesome psalms to read when you are strugglingbullet
3 Pastor Kumuyi How Deeper Life founder became the great man of God...bullet

Related Articles

Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O's son, Leke shares the 4 pillars of success
Pastor Adeboye Cancer survivor thanks Daddy G.O's God for powerful miracle
Pastor Adeboye How to silence your mockers, according to RCCG G.O
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O shares powerful prophecies in throwback video
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O prophesies about killings in Nigeria
Pastor Adeboye 'Stop pretending to be me on social media' - RCCG G.O warns
Bishop Oyedepo, Adeboye Start new week with prophetic blessings from your favorite pastors
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O shares the secret to defeating Satan

Religion

Hillsong: Favorite foreign gospel group is coming to Nigeria
Hillsong Everyone's favorite Christian group is coming to Nigeria for the first time!
Start week with prophetic words from Bishop Oyedepo, Adeboye
Bishop Oyedepo, Adeboye Start new week with prophetic blessings from your favorite pastors
Pastor Poju Oyemade shares major key to having a blessed life
Pastor Poju Oyemade Popular preacher shares key to having a blessed life
Daddy Freeze says Pastor Kumuyi, Sam Adeyemi are true pastors 
Daddy Freeze OAP says Pastor Kumuyi, Sam Adeyemi are true pastors 
X
Advertisement