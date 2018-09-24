Pastor Adeboye: Daddy G.O shows off his piano playing skills

The popular preacher displayed his prowess in a recent Instagram video.
On September 22, 2018, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) showed off his piano playing skills online.
The clip shows him playing a popular church hymn called 'Stand up! stand up for Jesus.' It was captioned: "If you stand up for Jesus here on earth, when you need and get to heaven, JESUS will stand for you! @thehgservice"
The RCCG G.O has been praised by the popular gospel artist.
He reposted the video with the caption: "Is this beautiful or what? Amazing… I have said it time without number, that preachers with a musical inclination always have something more special …."
Bassey also took the opportunity to shade his fellow artists writing, "And by the way if you are a singer and you can't play any music instrument, receive Mercy in Jesus' name."
Skills like this make Pastor Adeboye a one of a kind preacher!