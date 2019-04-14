Obodozie, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos, urged Nigerians to reconcile themselves with God and their neighbours during and after Lent.

According to him, Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the Holy Week, adding that Jesus Christ’s display of humility and selfless service when he died on the cross is for the salvation of mankind.

“Palm Sunday is the beginning of the most holy of the sublime week of the Christendom, because it contains the three most important days in the life of the church.

“Palm Sunday introduces Holy Thursday, institution of priesthood; institution of the Eucharist the body of Christ, Good Friday is the suffering; Jesus Christ died and resurrected on Sunday, Easter.

“During the Lenten period, we have been emphasising intensive prayers and if any nation needs prayers, Nigeria should be one of them.

“We are going through stress, hence prayers against bribery, corruption, inordinate ambition, and so many things bedeviling the nation.

“So, lent is not just to pray, but to fast, fasting is not just to punish ourselves from not eating, but the things you saved from fasting, should be given to the poor.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think that many know the true meaning of fasting, when you give, your right hand should not know what your left hand is doing,’’ he said.

Elder Edward Onyejiuba of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement, told NAN that when Nigerians allowed Christ to reign in their lives, the challenges facing the country would be a thing of the past.

“Palm Sunday is used to mark the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem as a king; Jesus Christ should reign in the lives of everybody even in our nation.

“If we honour Him and allow Him to ride on us as asses, surely, the will of God will be done in our lives,’’ he said.

Rev. Fr Stephen Akinsowon, Parish Priest, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Ikeja, Lagos, said that Nigeria would be greater if Nigerians renewed their relationship with God.

“Nigeria is a great country with great people, but Nigeria will be greater if we reconnect and renew our relationship with our God and our neighbors.

“It is important for us to use this period to reflect on our past and see how we can be better engaged for the future.

“God loves Nigerians and we cannot afford to misuse the opportunity he has given to us to be transformers of our own society,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Christians celebrate Palm Sunday, every Sunday preceding Easter in remembrance of Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem.